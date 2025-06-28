Is Mecha BREAK free to play?

The Mecha BREAK release date is closer than ever, and excitement in the community is growing rapidly. The game's promotional content so far looks quite promising. According to the developers, over 300,000 players joined the open playtests, which is a huge milestone for a new franchise. With all the hype around it, many might be wondering whether the game is free.
The good news is that Mecha BREAK will be free to play when it launches. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Mecha BREAK: Platforms, system requirements, and more
For those who don't know, Mecha BREAK is a fast-paced multiplayer action game where you pilot a giant mech known as the Striker. It is set after a disaster known as the Catastrophe, when a strange mineral, Corite, spread across Earth.
The game features many types of mechs, and you can either play 3v3 or 6v6 matches. There's also a PvPvE mode where you fight enemies, collect resources, and race against deadly storms.
While the game will be free to play, note that there will be in-game purchases. This is very common for live service games these days. The title will be available for PC and Xbox Series X|S on July 1, 2025. There's no official news about a potential PlayStation 5 release, as of this writing.
System requirements
Here are the official PC system requirements of the game:
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD recommended)
The system requirements on Steam suggest that even medium-spec PC users should be able to run the game smoothly. It is highly recommended to play the game on a broadband connection with good internet speed for the best experience.
That's everything you need to know about the game's launch. For more information about the characters, game modes, and lore, check out the official website here.
