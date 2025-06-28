Is Mecha BREAK free to play?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jun 28, 2025 12:07 GMT
Exploring whether Mecha BREAK will be free to play (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Exploring whether Mecha BREAK will be free to play (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The Mecha BREAK release date is closer than ever, and excitement in the community is growing rapidly. The game's promotional content so far looks quite promising. According to the developers, over 300,000 players joined the open playtests, which is a huge milestone for a new franchise. With all the hype around it, many might be wondering whether the game is free.

Ad

The good news is that Mecha BREAK will be free to play when it launches. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Mecha BREAK: Platforms, system requirements, and more

For those who don't know, Mecha BREAK is a fast-paced multiplayer action game where you pilot a giant mech known as the Striker. It is set after a disaster known as the Catastrophe, when a strange mineral, Corite, spread across Earth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The game features many types of mechs, and you can either play 3v3 or 6v6 matches. There's also a PvPvE mode where you fight enemies, collect resources, and race against deadly storms.

youtube-cover
Ad

While the game will be free to play, note that there will be in-game purchases. This is very common for live service games these days. The title will be available for PC and Xbox Series X|S on July 1, 2025. There's no official news about a potential PlayStation 5 release, as of this writing.

System requirements

Here are the official PC system requirements of the game:

Minimum Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Ad

Recommended Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD recommended)

The system requirements on Steam suggest that even medium-spec PC users should be able to run the game smoothly. It is highly recommended to play the game on a broadband connection with good internet speed for the best experience.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the game's launch. For more information about the characters, game modes, and lore, check out the official website here.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications