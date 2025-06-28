Is Mecha BREAK on PlayStation 5?

Mecha BREAK is releasing very soon, and the community seems very excited about it. The open beta was a huge success, attracting hundreds of thousands of players to the world of Strikers. With the new Season 0 trailer being released recently, the hype has grown even stronger.

Considering this, many players might be wondering about the platforms supported. Unfortunately, the game is not releasing on PlayStation 5 at launch, but there is still hope.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK and why a PS5 release is still possible.

Mecha BREAK: Everything you need to know

As of this writing, the game is only confirmed to release for PC and Xbox Series X|S players on July 1, 2025. Interestingly, the official Steam page clearly mentions that the title fully supports both DualShock and DualSense Controllers on USB.

Trending

This means that the developers have already built support for PlayStation controller features. Considering this, the game might arrive on PlayStation 5 in the future, but there's no official confirmation.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, Mecha BREAK is a free-to-play multiplayer action game where you control huge mechs known as Strikers. There are various types of Strikers, each having a different playstyle and class.

You can play in 3v3 or 6v6 across various game modes, among which is also a PvPvE one named Operation STORM. One of the features that the developers showcase a lot is the high level of customisation available for each mech, which allows players to make a truly unique Striker for themselves.

System requirements

The system requirements of the game aren't very demanding, allowing even medium-spec PC users to play it smoothly. Here are the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements mentioned on the Steam page:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D RAM: 16 GB or more

16 GB or more GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB

That's everything you need to know about the title. Keep an eye on their official social media channels for more announcements.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.