Is Mecha BREAK on PlayStation 5?

Mecha BREAK is releasing very soon, and the community seems very excited about it. The open beta was a huge success, attracting hundreds of thousands of players to the world of Strikers. With the new Season 0 trailer being released recently, the hype has grown even stronger.
Considering this, many players might be wondering about the platforms supported. Unfortunately, the game is not releasing on PlayStation 5 at launch, but there is still hope.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK and why a PS5 release is still possible.
Mecha BREAK: Everything you need to know
As of this writing, the game is only confirmed to release for PC and Xbox Series X|S players on July 1, 2025. Interestingly, the official Steam page clearly mentions that the title fully supports both DualShock and DualSense Controllers on USB.
This means that the developers have already built support for PlayStation controller features. Considering this, the game might arrive on PlayStation 5 in the future, but there's no official confirmation.
For the uninitiated, Mecha BREAK is a free-to-play multiplayer action game where you control huge mechs known as Strikers. There are various types of Strikers, each having a different playstyle and class.
You can play in 3v3 or 6v6 across various game modes, among which is also a PvPvE one named Operation STORM. One of the features that the developers showcase a lot is the high level of customisation available for each mech, which allows players to make a truly unique Striker for themselves.
System requirements
The system requirements of the game aren't very demanding, allowing even medium-spec PC users to play it smoothly. Here are the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements mentioned on the Steam page:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
- RAM: 16 GB or more
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB
That's everything you need to know about the title. Keep an eye on their official social media channels for more announcements.
