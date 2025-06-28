Is Mecha BREAK on PlayStation 5?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jun 28, 2025 14:20 GMT
Exploring Mecha BREAK supported platforms (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Exploring platforms that support Mecha BREAK (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK is releasing very soon, and the community seems very excited about it. The open beta was a huge success, attracting hundreds of thousands of players to the world of Strikers. With the new Season 0 trailer being released recently, the hype has grown even stronger.

Considering this, many players might be wondering about the platforms supported. Unfortunately, the game is not releasing on PlayStation 5 at launch, but there is still hope.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK and why a PS5 release is still possible.

Mecha BREAK: Everything you need to know

As of this writing, the game is only confirmed to release for PC and Xbox Series X|S players on July 1, 2025. Interestingly, the official Steam page clearly mentions that the title fully supports both DualShock and DualSense Controllers on USB.

also-read-trending Trending

This means that the developers have already built support for PlayStation controller features. Considering this, the game might arrive on PlayStation 5 in the future, but there's no official confirmation.

For the uninitiated, Mecha BREAK is a free-to-play multiplayer action game where you control huge mechs known as Strikers. There are various types of Strikers, each having a different playstyle and class.

You can play in 3v3 or 6v6 across various game modes, among which is also a PvPvE one named Operation STORM. One of the features that the developers showcase a lot is the high level of customisation available for each mech, which allows players to make a truly unique Striker for themselves.

System requirements

The system requirements of the game aren't very demanding, allowing even medium-spec PC users to play it smoothly. Here are the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements mentioned on the Steam page:

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
  • RAM: 16 GB or more
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB

That's everything you need to know about the title. Keep an eye on their official social media channels for more announcements.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

