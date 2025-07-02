How to customize mechas in Mecha BREAK

Part of what makes Mecha BREAK so engaging is the ability to customize your Striker and really make it your own. It's not just about swapping parts or boosting firepower. Customization in this game isn’t overly complicated, but it offers a good chunk of variety, especially if you like messing with colors, patterns, and tiny design details.

Here's how you can start styling your mech in this shooter and how to unlock even more options as you go.

How to customize your Striker in Mecha BREAK

To start customizing your Striker in Mecha BREAK, head over to the Striker Bay tab. From there, open up the Striker Design menu.

If you're thinking about swapping out weapons or boosting stats, that's part of a different system (mostly used in Mashmak mode). This section is purely about how your Striker looks, and yes, it can look pretty cool.

Inside the design menu, there are a few different customization tools, and each one tweaks your mech in its own way:

Skins – These change up parts of your mech’s structure, like the wings or weapons. Not quite full-body overhauls, but still noticeable.

– These change up parts of your mech’s structure, like the wings or weapons. Not quite full-body overhauls, but still noticeable. Paint – Probably the one you’ll use the most. You can recolor the whole mech or just individual sections like arms, legs, weapons, etc.

– Probably the one you’ll use the most. You can recolor the whole mech or just individual sections like arms, legs, weapons, etc. Patterns – These are like decals you slap onto your mech. You only get to use one at a time, and the placement is fixed.

– These are like decals you slap onto your mech. You only get to use one at a time, and the placement is fixed. Insignias – Think of these as little badges or symbols. You can add up to five wherever you want on the body.

– Think of these as little badges or symbols. You can add up to five wherever you want on the body. Accents – These tweak the smaller design details. Great for polishing off a custom theme or color palette.

What’s cool is how much freedom you get. The game lets you reset your Striker’s look to default for free. Plus, there are three design slots per Striker, so you can save different looks and swap them depending on your mood (or mission). The first slot is free; the other two can be unlocked using Mission Tokens.

To unlock more customization options in Mecha BREAK, you’ll need to dive into a mix of gameplay and in-game currency. The easiest way to obtain new paints is by looting paint kits during Mashmak missions. Just make sure you extract successfully to keep them.

For skins and patterns, head to the Logistics tab, where you can spend Mission Tokens earned through regular play. If you’re feeling lucky, you can also try your hand at Supply Crates for random drops.

For more exclusive or seasonal cosmetics, there’s the premium Corite currency, which can get you limited-time sets and high-tier visual gear.

