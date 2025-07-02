Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error is one of the most commonly recurring problems for a number of players. With players pre-loading the game for the past few days, the frustration of not being able to access it on launch day is definitely high.

This article will explore the possible reasons that might have caused the Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error, and how you can fix it. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error

The Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error, we speculate, can be traced back to both network issues and potentially corrupted game files. Being a PvP game, this title relies on players having an optimal and stable internet connection. Furthermore, if for some reason, your game files have been corrupted during installation, it might also be one of the core reasons why the game keeps getting stuck on the loading screen.

Below, we have discussed some workarounds that you can try in order to bypass this issue.

Potential fixes for Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error

1) Check your internet connection

As stated above, Mecha BREAK needs a stable and high-speed internet connection for the game to function properly. Now, if you want to queue up for the intense PvP gameplay experience the title offers, you need to have stable internet connectivity between your router and your device.

First and foremost, check whether your network connection is suffering from packet loss issues or if you're having any bandwidth problems. If that is the case, contact your internet service provider and get it fixed.

Furthermore, if you are playing this title on a device using wireless internet connectivity, you are setting yourself up for failure. Wifi generally causes a lot of packet loss and packet burst issues in multiplayer games. This could potentially be the leading cause for your game being stuck on the loading screen. To bypass it, we urge you to opt for an Ethernet connection between your device and your router.

2) Fix corrupted game files

Alternatively, if there are certain corrupted game files in the mix with other Mecha BREAK files, there's a chance that it could be the reason why you're facing the Mecha BREAK stuck on loading screen error. To bypass it, you can either verify your game files using your desired launcher or just issue a fresh reinstallation of the game. Opting for this step will amend the problem.

If it is later discovered that this issue is a server-side problem, we urge players to be patient and wait for the developers to launch a hotfix patch for the same.

For more related Mecha BREAK news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

