All Mecha BREAK game modes explained

Mecha BREAK is an upcoming third-person shooter created by Amazing Seasun Games. The game puts you in the shoes of pilots who must use massive mechs named Break Strikers to fight off enemies. You will be pitted against other players in various game modes where you must prove your might. There is also a game mode dedicated to an extraction-style PvPvE combat style.
Mecha BREAK has three major game modes: Operation Verge, Ace Arena, and Operation Storm. Here's more.
Mecha BREAK game modes: All three modes explained
Operation Verge (6v6)
Operation Verge is the main Mecha BREAK game mode, one you might be playing the most. It pits you against your opponents in a 6v6 format, across five different maps with each having its own objective. It's as if there are five different mini-modes based on the map. Here's all about them:
Palmbay Harbor
Palmbay Harbor is Mecha BREAK's version of the payload game mode with a twist. You race your enemy with both taking a payload through several checkpoints to the finish line.
These checkpoints are known as Signal Consoles, which you must capture to increase your payload's speed.
Gracelynn Skycity
A simple best-of-three deathmatch-like map where the objective is only to take down your opponent team. The first team to win two of three rounds takes the victory with them.
Cape Blanc Observatory
Both teams must approach and interact with Corite Extractors to dismantle them for good in this map of the Operation Verge Mecha BREAK game mode. Each Corite Extractor that your team disables earns you a point.
The first team to reach the dismantling goal will be the victor of this map. Dismantling these devices takes time, and this is where the fight against time and your opponents takes off.
Kraub Sinkhole
This is a domination style map in the Operation Verge Mecha BREAK game mode. There will be three control points with "Data Nodes." You must retrieve information from them to score points for your team.
You will be alerted via in-game announcements when an area becomes active for the taking.
Eye of Misra
In Eye of Misra, the goal is to find and obtain keys from three locations. Your team must then protect and escort the key carrier of your team while trying to destroy the carrier of your opponents.
However, they will also try to do the same, so the fight around the key carriers becomes essential to victory. This is the fifth map in the Operation Verge Mecha BREAK game mode.
Ace Arena (3v3)
Ace Arena is a combat-heavy deathmatch. This Mecha BREAK game mode pits teams against one another in a close-quarters scenario where the only objective is to destroy the opponents. The first team to eight kills wins the match. These fights may take place on any of the four Ace Arena maps:
- Combat Matrix
- Octantis Industrial Zone
- Space Carrier: Trailblazer
- Xiling Bunker City
Operation Storm (Mashmak mode)
The Operation Storm or Mashmak mode is an extraction-based Mecha BREAK game mode. It's a PvPvE mode where the goal is to collect as much loot as possible after dropping on the given map.
You'll have to complete some objectives while playing this mode and also take resources from this mode to use in the game, such as tech for your mech. By default, you'll have two other teammates, but you can also play solo after reaching Achievement Level 13.
This is everything to know about all the Mecha BREAK game modes available in the upcoming title. As you can tell, there are many ways to experiment with the gameplay, all of which you can explore in-game once Mecha BREAK globally releases on July 2, 2025.
