How to add and play with friends in Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV not only lets you recreate history, but it also lets you do it with your friends.

There is player vs. player and player vs. environment multiplayer modes in Age of Empires IV. The latest entry in the iconic franchise allows you and seven others, a total of eight players, to take on the RTS challenge.

If you want to play with or against your friends in Age of Empires IV, you'll need to add them in-game. This can be done from the main menu after you have launched the title.

How to add friends in Age of Empires IV

The Search Players window in Age of Empires IV (Image via Relic Entertainment)

Adding a friend to your list in Age of Empires IV is relatively simple. Load into the game, and at the main menu, click on the Play tab. There is a plus sign in the bottom left corner that accesses your profile.

Select that, and you will see a small box labeled My Group. Click on the Empty Slot, and your Friends list will open in Age of Empires IV. In the top right corner of that new window, you will see the Add button.

Push that button, and you will then be able to search for a player's name. Make sure you have your friend's profile name and type it in. If you type in the correct name, it will pop up and allow you to send a friend request.

How to play with friends in Age of Empires IV

The Friends list in Age of Empires IV (Image via Relic Entertainment)

Now that your friends are added in Age of Empires IV, you can invite them to play a skirmish as your ally or opponent. Go back to that Empty Slot area where it shows My Group.

You can see your entire friends list here and select to add any of those players to the group. Just click on their name and invite them. Once they accept and join your group, you can begin playing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Age of Empires IV does allow crossplay, so users on Xbox Live and Steam can play together. This also makes it much easier to find matches online with the entire player base available to compete against.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar