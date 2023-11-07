How to add player faces in Football Manager 2024?

Football Manager 2024 might be one of the most realistic sports management games. It has plenty of authentic footballers, but there are a few shortcomings. One such negative is the lack of player faces, which is down to licensing issues. Several leagues aren't licensed, which includes popular ones like the Premier League and La Liga. However, there's a great way to add player faces on your own to bypass this problem.

In fact, adding player faces is a pretty simple task in Football Manager 2024. It's possible thanks to the workshop/mod support that is offered by the developers, Sports Interactive. While it's largely a one-time process, you can also make updates to it.

Adding player faces in Football Manager 2024 is pretty easy

The first thing you will need is a face pack set, which has to be downloaded separately. I usually rely on files available on Sortioutsi and FM Scout, but you can go with anyone you want. DF11 is another great alternative that boasts one of the largest collections of player faces.

Open Documents from the root drive of your PC. Typically, this tends to be the C drive.

Browse through the list of folders until you come across Sports Interactive.

Open the Sports Interactive folder, and then go inside the Football Manager 2024 subfolder. This subfolder is automatically created once you download and start the game for the first time.

Open the graphics subfolder.

Find the faces subfolder inside the graphics subfolder. If the faces subfolder is absent, you can create it manually.

Open the faces subfolder and paste the folder that contains all the player faces.

Now start Football Manager 2024.

Go to preferences, and choose all.

Click on the bar, select on the bottom left of the preferences window, and choose "clear cache".

Select Reload Skin, and continue.

This will now ensure that all your footballers have their authentic faces.

In case you're still missing the face of a footballer, it usually means that their image file is missing from your images folder.

Do note that this doesn't apply to regens/newgens, which refer to footballers that are created in the game. These footballers are generated automatically as part of youth recruits, and they have in-game faces that are artificially generated.

Additionally, the images that you download separately as part of face packs can overwrite the licensed images as well. If the changes are implemented properly, the design of a footballer's image will clearly differ from what's visible in the licensed picture.

Some of the major leagues that are fully licensed include the Ligue 1 and Bundesliga. All clubs from these divisions have footballers with in-game images. Despite the Premier League not being licensed, clubs like Brighton and Manchester City have separate licenses with Sports Interactive.