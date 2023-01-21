How to adopt animals in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game (RPG) where the player sets out to defeat a divine dragon by collecting all the Emblem Rings. Fans of Three Houses will find many gameplay mechanics returning in this new installment. The Ring System, new to the game, is highly regarded for being very polished and thought out.

Another new mechanic is the ability to adopt animals and let them roam in the pastures at Somniel. Players who are unsure how to do so need not worry, as it will be covered in this guide.

Adopting animals in Fire Emblem Engage

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog Fire Emblem Engage's home base features an animal companion that appears to emit some sort of currency when they are pet. Fire Emblem Engage's home base features an animal companion that appears to emit some sort of currency when they are pet. https://t.co/4QIzNVXeJV

Getting animals is relatively easy and does not require much effort in Fire Emblem Engage. To catch them, players need to wait until they can free roam, which is often received after a main story battle. Free roaming allows the player to do various things, like talking to other characters, looking for items, and adopting animals.

In Fire Emblem Engage, animals appear as orange dots on the mini-map. Players can walk up to them and hit the interact button to adopt them. Once adopted, players can head to their farmyard in Somniel to view them.

Not all animals are available for adoption from the get-go. To unlock more animals, players must improve their relations with other countries in order to adapt their animals.

To do this, they will need to head to the bulletin board in the cafe and donate gold and resources to other countries. Doing so will increase their relationship levels with them and allow them access to their animals, along with other benefits.

What is the point of adopting animals in Fire Emblem Engage?

Apart from looking adorable, animals can produce various resources for the player. Sheep produce milk, cats bring fish, dogs bring metal ingots, and so on. Players should frequently return to Somniel to collect these resources.

Five animals can be kept in the fields to continue producing resources. These items can be used to make food or as a crafting resource, making animals very important for game progression. These animals can also pose for adorable photos.

Somniel is a floating fortress in the sky and is the player's home base where they can do various things. For example, players can access the armory to prepare for upcoming battles or train to earn experience. This is where all of the party members can be found to interact.

Fire Emblem Engage has a vast cast of characters that can be interacted with in various ways. Players can talk with them and participate in social activities to build relationships. These relationships can be platonic or romantic, and improving this bond allows these characters to grow stronger and perform better in combat.

Fire Emblem Engage also has a great story backed up by intense tactical combat that can take many approaches. The game has received excellent reviews throughout the board from various critics. The fan base has also given it tons of love for its new and returning gameplay features.

Poll : 0 votes