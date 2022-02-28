How Apex Legends PC should look to battle rage quitters by using key features from the mobile version

One of the biggest problems with online multiplayer games like Apex Legends is rage quitters, who exit a match before they see things through. When a teammate does this out of impatience, it leaves the players at a massive disadvantage, further leading to loss.

However, Respawn Entertainment did overcome this issue with their shooter’s mobile version by bringing in a clever feature. This feature allows players to dictate AFK players' legends to an AI and drag them along while the actual player returns to the game.

This feature can do great on the PC version of Apex Legends and will satisfy the players by giving them a little more support than nothing at all.

Apex Legend’s effort with rage quitters can be extended to PC

Apex Legends Mobile has gotten a new feature that has been missing from the main game for a long time. This feature is for characters that have been taken over by bots once a real player exits their game mid-match.

The shooter game brought these features by adding two simple buttons to its in-game UI.

The "follow" button simply makes the AFK player model follow the active player, making it remain stagnant in one position. The other button is tagged as "Battle" and commands the bot to engage in fights by simply shooting at other players.

However, as much as it sounds great on paper, in real-life usage, the feature is not very effective.

Compared to mobile game mechanics, the PC version's mechanics are far superior, and players are well versed in them. So, even if a player model is taken up by a simple AI, it wouldn’t do much good in the Outlands.

However, this feature can be made good use of in the full version if proper balancing is done when developing the AI bot.

Until that time arrives, the full version's player base will have to rely on the game's present penalty system. However, having an AI bot combined with the sanction system would be great for Apex Legends as it would serve justice for both sides.

