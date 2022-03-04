How to appear offline while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is primarily a community game where players can interact with both their island's animal villagers and its visitors (both players and animals).

However, it is completely normal for players to want some privacy and alone time within the game. There are times when players only want to interact with the animal villagers on their island and no one else.

hashinshin @Hashinshin Gonna go get a switch and animal crossing I guess. I trust it can be played fully offline? Gonna go get a switch and animal crossing I guess. I trust it can be played fully offline?

Thankfully, Nintendo has included a feature in the Switch console that enables players to appear offline while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players must tweak their Nintendo Switch settings to appear offline in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here are a few simple steps that players can follow to get some privacy while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch:

Go to the Nintendo Switch home screen. Select the user profile from the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down and select User Settings. Select Play Activity Settings and locate the "Who do you want to see your play activity?" option. Select "No one."

After completing these five simple steps, a player's mutuals will no longer be notified of their online status in the game. They will also not be able to see the player's in-game activity even if they open up their Nintendo Switch profile.

This entire setting can be reverted by going through the same steps listed above. However, instead of selecting "No one," players must opt for their desired audience. This could be "All users," "Friends," or "Best Friends."

This feature on the Nintendo Switch gives players a chance to get their much-needed alone time whenever they want. It also helps them complete different tasks in the game at peace and at a much faster pace.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh