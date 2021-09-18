Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Do you need Nintendo Online to visit other islands?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the primary games that Nintendo Switch users play. It is one of the most popular titles to play on the console, so players naturally have many questions concerning the Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online is an online subscription that players can opt for to avail of added benefits for their Nintendo Switch. The subscription allows players to get their hands on some exclusive features in specific games on the Switch, including Animal Crossing. Naturally, the question arises: Do players need Nintendo Switch Online to visit other islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Is Nintendo Switch Online necessary for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players?

Animal Crossing players do not need Nintendo Switch Online to play the game. Just the Nintendo Switch console is sufficient to play the title; however, as mentioned earlier, having Nintendo Online can allow players some added benefits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the main benefits is that players can visit their friends' islands if they have a Nintendo Online subscription. All that players would need to see other islands with Nintendo Online is their friends' island codes. Therefore, having Nintendo Online allows players to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons in multiplayer mode.

Apart from this, there are some other benefits that Nintendo Online owners can get with respect to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Animal Crossing players can get their hands on custom design layouts with Nintendo Online. Using this, they can use different kinds of wardrobe and island designs, which they can create themselves or take inspiration from friends.

Furthermore, Nintendo Online also allows players to use the Dream Suite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Dream Suite is a feature that will enable players to visit other people's islands in their dreams, thereby leaving the actual island unaffected.

Dream Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via ACNH Dream on Twitter)

As is clear, Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, players need to have a subscription to visit other islands and avail themselves of other exciting features.

