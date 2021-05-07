Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players so much to do, including the ability to visit other islands.

Players can travel to the islands of their friends and simply hang out, catching fish, bugs, or just soaking up the scenery. Animal Crossing: New Horizons eventually brought back a fan-favorite feature known as dream islands.

Random islands or specific island codes can be selected. Not much can be done on these islands outside of exploring, but it is a great way to see well thought out locations and even get some ideas for the player's own island.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream codes

#5 - Aika Island: 1182-7179-4326

Image via Nintendo

Aika Island is not for everyone. This island makes a return from previous AC iterations. This version in Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues its horror theme. Aika Island has a entire story that players can uncover by exploring the island that turns the game on its head in horrific fashion.

#4 - Sweetberry Island: 8371-2842-5566

Image via Nintendo

Sweetberry Island is the perfect island to visit during a dream trip. This Animal Crossing: New Horizons destination looks like it comes straight out of a dream. Its bright pastel colors are extremely inviting for visitors. It truly shows the hard work put into making this island shine.

#3 - Ninten Island: 6382-1459-4417

Nintendo has prepared the official "Ninten Island" with #SuperMario themed decorations! The island can be visited with the below Dream address. #ACNH #AnimalCrossing



DA-6382-1459-4417 pic.twitter.com/eE628ULLid — ACNH Island News (@ACNewHorizonsEN) March 10, 2021

Ninten Island is the official dream island of Nintendo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is a vast, Mario themed location. There is a Super Mario World type course that visitors can run, showcasing the many Mario items there were introduced to the game.

#2 - Skull Isle: 4504-5245-5281

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream island is another horror-themed location. For lovers of Halloween, this is the perfect island to visit all year round, while others will call it a nightmare. Fire, skulls, and overall creepy imagery make this cult-like island a seriously fun one to visit.

#1 - Harry Potter Island: 6012-7480-2940

Not everyone loves Harry Potter, but any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player can appreciate this island. There are so many details put into this island that it makes one wonder how long it took. There are plenty of things to do for Harry Potter fans and those who simply enjoy intricate ACNH locations.