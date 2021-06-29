How to backspin or topspin in Mario Golf: Super Rush

When starting Mario Golf: Super Rush, learning the basics won't take long, and players will quickly want to move ahead to backspin and topspin swings.

Backspin and topspin have their own purposes beyond hitting a simple shot in Mario Golf: Super Rush. They are used to make either add more distance or less distance depending on which shot is used. It gives the player more control over simply choosing when to tap on the meter.

In order to complete a topspin or a backspin in Mario Golf: Super Rush, players should begin by pressing A per usual. Pressing A will initiate the standard shot meter that everyone learns early on. On a normal shot, players would press A again to take the full swing. This time though, players will take one extra step.

Pressing A twice instead of once will initiate a topspin once the meter is stopped. For a backspin, players can tap B once. Then there is a super backspin, which is done by pressing B twice.

What do backspins and topspins do in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

As mentioned earlier, backspins and topspins each serve a specific purpose in Mario Golf: Super Rush. They give some additional alterations to the standard shot that help when there are no special shots just yet.

The topspin will give a shot some extra distance, even further than landing a normal shot meter at the maximum would provide. They are great for closing longer distances.

In the opposite fashion, the backspin gives a shot decreased distance. These shots can be used for situations where more accuracy is required. And delicate shots can make all the difference, which a standard shot simply can't provide all the time.

Differing spins aren't the only way to vary a shot in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Though they can be incredibly useful within the game, sometimes a curve in the swing can be more beneficial. Curving a shot can be done in tandem with a standard shot or a separate spin.

Curving the trajectory of a ball in Mario Golf: Super Rush is done by pressing the left joystick and moving it in the desired direction of the shot. The action should be taken after the meter is stopped and before the club connects with the ball. Learning how to curve a shot can help with accuracy and the many course hazards that players will encounter.

Edited by Shaheen Banu