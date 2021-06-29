How to curve your shot in Mario Golf: Super Rush

With all the wackiness in Mario Golf: Super Rush, knowing how to curve a shot is practically a necessity.

This new installment in the Mario Golf series features more special shots than in any other game. They allow the player to use topspin, backspin, super backspin and curves on their shots. There are even special shots unique to each character. The curve shots are particularly nice, though, since they can get the ball around annoying hazards on the course and find a good spot on the green.

How can players get around big obstacles in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

The way shots work in Mario Golf: Super Rush is similar to past games. When the player presses A to begin their shot, they click once for power and a second time for accuracy.

It’s on the accuracy check that the player can curve the shot. Once the bar for accuracy is filling up, players can hold the left stick either left or right, and the ball will curve in that direction. The higher that the player can fill the power bar, the more curve will be applied to the shot.

Players can also hold the stick down, left or right, as well as up and left or right to affect the height of the shot. This can come in handy when behind a group of trees. Players can shoot over the trees or underneath the branches to get closer to the hole.

At first, this technique may be a little difficult to pull off. Each character in Mario Golf: Super Rush has a control stat, though, and grinding up character points could increase control over that given character. After leveling up a character a good amount, players should be able to get a good curve on the ball with little to no issue.

The curve is a big strategy in Mario Golf: Super Rush since the game is loaded with hazards. Most of the courses have several obstructions that block the ball’s path to the hole.

Ridgerock has boulders that are tumbling around the greens. There are also some bridges that could block a shot depending on height and angle. Balmy Dunes has some really tall Pokeys that could block shots even with a large arc. Wildweather Woods also has some NPCs walking around the greens, as well as bad weather.

