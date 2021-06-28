How to earn character points in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush allows players to customize characters more than before, and character points are the key to customizing and leveling up.

Grinding character points are a good way for players to get accustomed to the wide roster in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Everyone from Luigi and Peach to Chargin’ Chuck and even King Bomb-Omb is playable in this game.

It’s essential for players to know which capabilities each character has since each has different Speed Golf abilities. So here is what players are going to need to know about character points.

How players can level up characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush

The purpose of character points is to earn different clubs and higher stats on any given character in Mario Golf: Super Rush. A variety of stats help a character compete, including shot distance, control, and the ability to spin.

Spin is actually quite crucial due to the hazards found on each course. In addition, some familiar creatures from the Mushroom Kingdom will be roaming the greens in Mario Golf: Super Rush, so it’s wise to keep an eye out for them. For example, Pokeys can be found on the desert map.

Character points are also straightforward to earn; gamers can simply play as that character. Standard Golf, Battle Golf, and Speed Golf are all modes where characters can increase their character points through good performance.

These points, though, only apply to the character that players choose. Therefore, if they want a strong Luigi, they must keep playing him to earn character points. These points also don’t apply to the Mii character that the users build in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

While gamers can golf in several modes to earn character points, the most optimal way to grind a character up is through solo golf. It’s a faster process since players won’t have to worry about others taking their turn. They also typically take longer, allowing for more growth opportunities.

The basic tool that players can level up this way is their clubs. Each character has a base set, as well as a Star set and a Super Star set. The Star set requires 1000 character points to unlock, while the Super Star set requires 3000 character points.

