List of all unlockables for Mario Golf: Super Rush

On June 25, Mario Golf: Super Rush was released for the Nintendo Switch, and the premise of the game is fairly simple. Players can match up with up to three other people for some chaotic rounds of golf. In the meantime, players can grind for the unlockables they want.

The full list of unlockables available in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Each column for the list of unlockables will have their name and what requirements there are to unlock them in the game. Most of them are fairly easy to get, but some will take more time than usual.

Obtainable Club unlocks in Mario Golf: Super Rush:

Super Mushroom Driver - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 1200 Coins.

Mini Mushroom Pitching Wedge - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 800 Coins.

Banana 5 Hybrids - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 600 Coins.

Banana Drivers - Purchased at Balmy Dunes for 600 Coins.

Bull's Eye Bill 5-Wood - Purchased at Balmy Dunes for 1500 Coins.

Piranha Plant Approach Wedge - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 800 Coins.

Lakitu 5 Wood - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 1000 Coins.

Boomerang Draw 9 Iron - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 900 Coins.

Boomerang Fade 9 Iron - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 600 Coins.

Bullet Bill 4 Hybrid - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 1200 Coins.

All 2-Star Super Star Clubs - Character gets to 3000 Character Points.

Character gets to 3000 Character Points. All 1-Star Star Clubs - Character gets to 1000 Character Points.

Obtainable Course unlocks in Mario Golf: Super Rush:

Bonny Greens - Play 18 holes at Rookie Course.

Ridgerock Lake - Play 18 holes at Bonny Greens.

Balmy Dunes - Play 18 holes at Ridgerock Lake.

Wildweather Woods - Play 18 holes at Balmy Dunes.

Play 18 holes at Balmy Dunes. Bowser Highlands - Play 18 holes at Wildweather Woods.

Obtainable Item unlocks in Mario Golf: Super Rush:

Stamina Attire - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 800 Coins.

Grass Shoes - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 500 Coins.

Cool Attire - Purchased at Balmy Dunes for 500 Coins.

Desert Shoes - Purchased at Balmy Dunes for 800 Coins.

Range Finder - Purchased at Bonny Greens for 500 Coins.

Elevation Finder - Purchased at Balmy Dunes for 500 Coins.

Climbing Shoes - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 500 Coins.

Attack Attire - Purchased at Ridgerock Lake for 800 Coins.

