How the controls work in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush lets players take control of the button and motion controls of the Nintendo Switch.
The game allows players to experience true-to-form golf or make it a little cartoony with some of its frantic game modes. Those game modes can't be conquered without mastering the controls, though.
Mario Golf: Super Rush is innovative with the use of motion controls. Players can hold it like a golf club and swing away. They can also relax on their couch and have a calmer approach with the buttons.
The controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush
Button Controls
The button controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush work just like one would expect them to. Simply input the corresponding button to the following action when using a controller or the joycons:
- Aim Shot: Left Stick Left/Right
- Changle Club: Left Stick Up/Down
- Overhead View: X
- Show Range Finder: R, Left Stick to move target
- Start Shot: A
- Set Shot Power: A
- Standard Shot: A to backswing, A to set power
- Topspin Shot: A to backswing, A to give topspin
- Backspin Shot: A to backswing, B to give backspin
- Super Backspin Shot: A to backswing, B, B to give super backspin
- Curve Shot Left: Pull Left Stick left after setting shot power
- Curve Shot Right: Pull Left Stick right after setting shot power
- Low Shot: Pull Left Stick down after setting shot power
- High Shot: Pull Left Stick up after setting shot power
- Special Shot: L, A, A/B (standard or spin shot)
- Run: Left Stick
- Jump: A
- Dash: Left Stick + B
- Special Dash: L
- Select Putt Shot Type: Y
- Tap In Putt: A
- Half Shot with a Wedge: Y
- Pause Menu: +
Motion Controls
Motion controls are used with a singular Joy-Con in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Depending on the player's sidedness, the buttons may vary just a bit. Here are the motion control button inputs:
- Aim Shot: Analogue stick left or right
- Changle Club: Analogue stick up or down
- Overhead View: Up
- Practice Shot: L/R
- Show Range Finder: Left
- Align Clubface: Turn Joy-Con
- Ready Shot: Move club to ball
- Start Shot: Hold SL/SR and swing back
- Set Shot Power: Hold SL/SR and swing through
- Standard Shot: Hold SL/SR, swing back, and swing through
- Curve Shot Left: Hold SL/SR, swing back, swing through, and tilt controller left
- Curve Shot Right: Hold SL/SR, swing back, swing through, and tilt controller right
- Low Shot: Hold SL/SR, swing back, and swing through at a downward angle
- High Shot: Hold SL/SR, swing back, and scoop upwards on the swing through
- Special Shot: L/R, perform the shot
- Run: Analogue
- Jump: Right
- Dash: Shake Joy-Con
- Special Dash: L/R
- Select Shot Type: Analogue up or down
- Pause Menu: +/-
Actually using the motion controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush requires a bit of practice. The game itself says to face the screen, but standing with your side to the Nintendo Switch console has been shown to work.
Be sure to hold the Joy-Con so your thumb is on the SL/SR button and the other buttons facing the console. Use the analog stick to then line up the Mario Golf: Super Rush shot.
If one wants to golf left-handed in Mario Golf: Super Rush, they can go into the Options menu and change the Settings for Golf Adventure and P1 Controller. Just change the Handedness option.