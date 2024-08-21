Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong is a Yaoguai King that you will have to defeat to progress past Chapter 1. This boss has a lot of tricks up his sleeve and is also a literal bear, so it can be quite daunting to take him on. However, Black Bear Guai is far from the toughest challenge Black Myth Wukong will throw at you.

With the right tools and strategy, you can make short work of this boss. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips on how to beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong

Black Bear Guai can burn you to a crisp if you're not careful (Image via Game Science)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong is the Black Wind King boss in bear form. Unfortunately, the two fights only have one similarity between them. This boss will use his own version of Cloudstep in both of your encounters with him. However, despite his daunting appearance, you can easily take him down with the right tools.

Trending

To defeat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong, we will need the Immobilize spell, the Red Tides transformation, and the Wandering Wight spirit. It is also recommended that you equip the Fireproof Mantle if you have it available. Here are some tips to help you defeat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong:

Right as the fight begins, Black Bear Guai will use Cloudstep and try to ambush you from the side, be ready to dodge.

You can use the Wandering Wight Spirit and follow it up with Red Tides right at the beginning of the fight to take a decent chunk off Black Bear Guai’s health bar.

If you do end up using Red Tides, take your time to learn Black Bear Guai’s combos. Since damage taken in Red Tides won’t affect the Destined One, this is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with the boss’ combos.

Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong often uses sweeping attacks with his claws and will also use his paws to deliver overhead slams. Be wary of these and dodge if need be.

He will also use Cloudstep in the same manner as Black Wind King. However, Black Bear Guai will often do up to 6 sweeps in Cloudstep so make sure you have enough stamina to dodge whenever he vanishes.

During the second phase, Black Bear Guai will start using a ton of AOE attacks. These will inflict a fire status, so ensure you dodge them. You need to save most of your Mana for the second phase of this fight.

By now, your Wandering Wight will also be back up if you used it at the beginning of the fight. Use Immobilize and Wandering Wight in tandem to deal another good chunk of damage.

From here, you need to continue dodging and sweep in for a few hits at the end of each combo.

With the right strategy, defeating Black Bear Guai isn't much of a challenge (Image via Game Science)

Also Read: How to beat Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

You might need a few test runs to familiarize yourself with Black Bear Guai’s attack pattern, but once you do, simply following the tips above will be enough to take him down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback