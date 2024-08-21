How to beat the Black Wind King boss in Black Myth Wukong

The Black Wind King boss in Black Myth Wukong is one of the more challenging opponents you’ll face during the early hours of this game. You will encounter this boss after making your way through the Black Wind Cave. This is one of two boss fights that you’ll have with the Black Wind King, and both can be challenging.

But if you use the right tools and wait for the right opportunities to attack, even this fight becomes a simple encounter. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to easily beat the Black Wind King Boss in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to defeat Black Wind King boss in Black Myth Wukong

Black Wind King has a ton of moves in his arsenal. (Image via GameScience)

The Black Wind King Boss in Black Myth Wukong has a ton of mobility and hits pretty hard. But we have enough tools to tackle this fight with ease. We’ll be making use of the Immobilize spell, the Red Tides transformation, and the Wandering Wight spirit to make short work of this boss.

Here are some tips to help you defeat the Black Wind King boss in Black Myth Wukong:

You’ll be using Red Tides, Immobilize, and the Wandering Wight Spirit to deal a major chunk of your damage in this fight. But it is vital to time your spells right for maximum efficiency.

Right as the fight begins, Black Wind King will make a lunge, followed by two swings of his spear. You can dodge this and use the Red Tides transformation to deal a good amount of damage.

Every time Black Wind King disperses into particles, you need to get ready to dodge. Each time the particles shine, they will rush at you to take you down. Be ready to dodge after they shine.

After three attacks, the particles will disappear, and the Black Wind King will appear in the middle of the ring. You need to step away from the center to avoid taking damage from his next attack.

Once he reappears, you can rush in and use Immobilize to deal a ton of damage.

During the second phase of the fight, the Black Wind King Boss in Black Myth Wukong will often disappear. Every time he vanishes after an attack, you need to be prepared to dodge.

Black Wind King will also start throwing in a combo finisher. He leaps up into the air and slams his spear into the ground. This attack deals AOE damage. Your best option is to master the timing and dodge.

Last but not least, be on the lookout whenever the Black Wing King boss in Black Myth Wukong grabs his gourd. After drinking, he will spew out fire from his mouth. Make sure you dodge to avoid taking some heavy damage.

You will get the Cloudstep spell for defeating Black Wind King. (Image via GameScience)

As long as you’re able to get familiar with Black Wind King’s moveset, you shouldn’t have much trouble defeating him. Ensure that you save enough Mana to be able to use the Immobilize spell during the second half of the fight. This will also allow you to use the Wandering Wight Spirit for additional damage. You'll be receiving the Cloudstep spell as a reward for defeating this boss.

