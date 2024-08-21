Black Myth Wukong ending explained.

The Black Myth Wukong ending is a tale of rebirth and legacy, and the game is essentially a journey where the legacy of the Monkey King is passed on. Based on the Journey to the West novel, the game has many mythological and folklore elements that add to the overall narrative. The story and plot are not without twists, and the ending indeed throws one curveball that can catch many players off-guard.

In this article, we will explain the Black Myth Wukong ending. The Legend of the Monkey King may not be completely dead, and the legacy might just carry on with the Destined One.

Note: This article contains major spoilers regarding the plot of Black Myth Wukong. Viewer discretion is advised. Furthermore, it is speculated that the game has multiple endings, however, we have found just one. We will update this article as more endings are discovered.

Black Myth Wukong ending: The legacy carries on

Journeying into the final battle (Image via GameScience)

The Black Myth Wukong ending is unexpected because the theme it focuses on isn't rising to glory once again. Instead, the focus seems to be on a legacy being passed on. Most players might have already guessed that the final boss in Black Myth Wukong will be Sun Wukong himself, and they are spot on with that thought.

However, what is surprising is that Sun Wukong is dead. The Destined One is the universe's chosen champion to carry on his legacy so that the Monkey King lives on. This is only revealed at the very end and just before the boss fight. However, looking back on it, the indications have been quite clear throughout the game.

Retrieving the five senses of the Monkey King

The five senses leave Sage Wukong's body and enter the Destined One (Image via GameScience)

In the final cutscene, the Old Monkey says during the boat journey:

"Five of the six relics call for one."

In your journey as the Destined One, you gradually collect the relics of Sun Wukong. In the final cutscene, as you enter the world of the stone that has Wukong's remains, it gradually becomes evident that the Destined One has actually inherited Wukong's mind.

With all the five senses (relics) acquired, and by being the mind himself, that should complete his resurgence, right? This is exactly what Bajie had asked, and this is also when we get a definitive answer from the Old Monkey:

"After Wukong died, five of his six senses were stolen by the yaoguai kings. Only his Mind was lost. Mind is the first of the six. It's the essence unique to every life. Therefore, it's destined to fade away at life's end."

With that, it is now confirmed that Wukong died in the first cutscene that we witnessed at the very beginning of the game. The Black Myth Wukong ending explains that our journey as the Destined One was not to inherit Wukong's power but to become Wukong itself.

Destined One, the universe's chosen successor of Sun Wukong

The old Wukong is indeed dead (Image via GameScience)

Upon learning the truth, Bajie is furious and calls the Old Monkey a trickster. However, the sage corrects him by saying:

"That Wukong you knew will never return. But what made him remains. The universe will always bear him a successor, one who shall carry on his name and nature. This chosen successor is the Destined One."

From a layman's perspective, it can be considered that the Destined One's journey to recover the relics was both a test and a training. Failing in either would have deemed him unworthy of the title and power that Wukong had.

Shell of Wukong on the horizon (Image via GameScience)

By now, you should also be seeing the silhouette of a monkey meditating on the horizon. The Black Myth Wukong ending has the perfect setting and this beautiful scene is your final test, where you need to fight the shell of Wukong, stripped of all its senses.

It's your task to break through this shell, combine all the six senses in your possession, and emerge as the new Wukong. The Old Monkey gives his final wording:

"If you truly are the one destined, you must cast aside his soulless shell and merge the six into one. Then, you shall be the one to begin the journey anew."

The Final Battle

The final battle in the Black Myth Wukong ending (Image via GameScience)

The Destined One already had all the six senses of Wukong. However, he was not able to unleash their full power without merging them. In the final fight with Sage Wukong, the foe strips you of all the senses and takes them for himself. All but one - the mind.

Wukong's shell utilized all the five senses to battle the Destined One but in the end, it failed since it did not have the mind, an essence of life. After being defeated, all five senses made their way back to the Destined One. Wukong's shell also disintegrated, leaving behind the one item that signified Wukong's buddhahood - the headband (known as the Golden Loop or Tightening Band).

Black Myth Wukong ending explained

Black Wukong in the Black Myth Wukong ending (Image via GameScience)

In the Black Myth Wukong ending, the Destined One emerges as the new Sun Wukong after defeating the shell of the former Monkey King. The ending begins with the cutscene where the Destined One enters the stone containing Wukong's remnants.

An interesting aspect here is that the Great Sage Wukong, after breaking from its shell, turns black. This might be dubbed as a "Black Wukong", and can potentially be a reason behind the game being titled "Black Myth: Wukong".

Throughout the story, we have heard many not-nice things about Wukong, hinting at how many were displeased by him and his nature. Even in the Black Myth Wukong ending, the Old Monkey bashes Wukong for his selfish deeds. To that effect, the "dark" myth of Wukong can also be a reason for the game's title.

Wukong's shell lost all the five senses that it took from the Destined One after being defeated. In a way, this can be interpreted as the former himself merging all of them and handing the power off to the Destined One. This would also signify the old Wukong's remnants completely fading from the universe and his acknowledgment of the new Monkey King.

The Destined One is now the true Sun Wukong at the Black Myth Wukong ending (image via GameScience)

The headband, a symbol of Sun Wukong's power and buddhahood, was also dropped by Wukong's shell which the Old Monkey put on the Destined One's head, completing the journey and signifying his rebirth and the passing of the legacy.

For those familiar with the story of Journey to the West, Sun Wukong was actually born from a stone egg. After defeating the shell of the former king, the Destined One returns as his successor. However, the incidents took place inside the stone containing the old Wukong's remnants.

To sum it all up, the Destined One, reborn as Sun Wukong, also emerges from stone like the original and can truly restart his journey. Does this mean that the Black Myth Wukong ending signifies the start of a new era for Wukong? Will the Celestial Palace see a new champion of rebellion and chaos?

Many questions now arise, and the possibilities are endless. However, it does seem clear that the newly reborn Sun Wukong has a long journey ahead, and only time will tell whether we will get to see more of this new saga.

