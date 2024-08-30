Erlang, the Sacred Divinity is easily the toughest boss in Black Myth Wukong, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the character's backstory. Erlang is one of the very few members of the Celestial Court who came to match the strength of Sun Wukong himself. It's no wonder that this battle is built as the toughest encounter that players will face in the entire game, far surpassing even the final boss.

What makes Erlang incredibly challenging is not only his massive HP, but also his sheer aggression and his ability to quickly switch between melee and mystical attacks. Add to that the ability to technically "one-shot" the Destined One with some of his attacks, and you'll get a boss that's worthy of being called the toughest challenge in Black Myth Wukong.

Thankfully, Erlang isn't impossible to take down. In fact, with a proper strategy, and knowledge of his weaknesses, you can easily defeat the boss in just a couple of tries.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in Black Myth Wukong

Erlang, the Sacred Divinity is, without a doubt, the most challenging boss in Black Myth Wukong. Surprisingly enough, despite his incredibly high aggression and damage-dealing capability, Erlang never feels like a boss inflated to the "most challenging" status via artificial difficulty. In fact, this is probably the most mechanical boss fight in the entire game.

Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Yes, Erlang, the Sacred Divinity does have a massive HP bar that's bolstered by a stagger bar, which isn't a common occurrence in Black Myth Wukong's bosses. However, once you do figure out a way to get past Erlang's shield, the fight becomes significantly easier.

It's very much possible to defeat Erlang, the Sacred Divinity using your regular skills and the build that you plan to use in the end game. However, there's also a build that basically trivializes the boss fight.

You essentially need three things to get past Erlang without much effort - the Golden armor set, the Plantain Fan Vessel, and Thrust Stance.

Here are some tips to easily defeat Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in Black Myth Wukong:

Your primary tools for this boss fight are going to be the Vessel and the Thrust Stance's Whirling Thrust combo. You essentially want to deplete Erlang's shield as fast as possible and deal critical hit damage to recharge your Qi.

combo. You essentially want to deplete Erlang's shield as fast as possible and deal critical hit damage to recharge your Qi. The Plantain Fan, which you obtain after completing Chapter 5 ( Flaming Mountain ), depletes Erlang's shield in mere seconds, leaving him vulnerable to your Whirling Thrust combos.

), depletes Erlang's shield in mere seconds, leaving him vulnerable to your Whirling Thrust combos. You want to use Whirling Thrust since it deals the most amount of critical hits in the shortest amount of time. With enough stamina, you can easily deal enough damage to Erlang to transition him to his later phases without much hassle.

With the Golden armor set equipped, you will regain Qi from performing critical hits. The faster you gain Qi, the quicker you can reuse your Vessel or Spirit abilities.

Since the Whirling Thrust skill deals the most critical hits in the least amount of time, it's the best choice to restore Qi at the earliest.

After Erlang's shield is depleted, simply hit him with the Whirling Thrust combo until he transitions into his second and third phases, respectively. Make sure to not spam the Plantain Fan ability.

Only use the vessel after Erlang is done with his combos. If you use the Vessel as soon as it recharges, there's a chance that Erlang might step out of it, completely wasting your opportunity to deplete his shield.

For the weapon, you'd want to use the Jingubang since it deals the most amount of damage. However, you can also go with the Bishui Beast Staff for additional Critical Hit Chance.

Erlang Shen in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Once you defeat Erlang, the Sacred Divinity, you will next have to fight against the Four Heavenly Kings and Erlang Shen. However, these battles are quite easy since you are transformed into the Stone Monkey, with access to his devastating powers.

Once the entire sequence is completed, you can return to Mount Huaguo to get Black Myth Wukong's true ending.

