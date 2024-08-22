How to reach the true ending in Black Myth Wukong

Unlocking Black Myth Wukong's true ending is not an easy feat, since it requires you to not only go up against some of the toughest bosses the game has to offer but also fight the final boss, twice. Additionally, in the same vein as its inspirations, i.e., Sekiro, Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and other such RPGs, Black Myth Wukong doesn't make the prerequisites for its true ending obvious.

Thankfully, if you're well into the end-game and have been carefully exploring the different chapters for secrets, NPC quests, and other stuff, unlocking the true ending isn't all that difficult. You essentially need to complete a lengthy side quest involving the "Loongs" and also discover the hidden Grand Pagoda in The New West.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to reach the true ending of Black Myth Wukong.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for Black Myth Wukong's main story.

How to unlock the true ending of Black Myth Wukong?

To unlock the true ending, there are essentially three prerequisites - find the Grand Pagoda, complete the Loong questline, and finish the main story with the first ending. The final step is self-explanatory, as you simply need to reach the final chapter, Mount Huaguo, and then defeat the final boss(es) - Stone Monkey and the Great Sage's Broken Shell.

You have to defeat the final boss once before you proceed to the true ending (Image via Game Science)

Once you do that, you'll get the first ending which concludes rather abruptly, without giving you proper context regarding Sun Wukong's relation to the Destined One, i.e., Black Myth Wukong's protagonist. However, if you complete a few side quests, and get to the true ending, you get a more fleshed-out conclusion.

How to reach the Grand Pagoda in Black Myth Wukong?

The Great Pagoda is in Chapter 3 - The New West. However, it's an optional area, and given the layout of the region's snow-covered map, it's quite difficult to find the Grand Pagoda. To get to that location, you need to reach the Snow-Veiled Trail Keeper's Shrine, and from there, you need to head to the east, across the bridge.

You reach the secret ending area via the Grand Pagoda (Image via Game Science)

Keep going straight, past the bridge, and you will eventually reach a massive area that looks like a boss arena. At the end of this arena-like area, you will find a frost-covered door. Interact with the door and you will be transported to the Grand Pagoda.

How to complete the Loong questline in Black Myth Wukong?

Once you have the Grand Pagoda unlocked, you simply need to complete the Loong questline. The Loong questline is automatically triggered when you interact with the Old Man NPC who upgrades your Healing Gourd to absorb the Spirits of the defeated enemies. To complete the quest, you need to find the Loong Scales, as well as the 3 Loongs across the land.

The Loong questline sees you battle the three hidden Loongs (Dragons) in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

The Loong Scales can be found in Chapter 2 - Yellow Wind Ridge. Simply head to the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine and head to the arena where you fought the Second Rat Prince. In the arena, you will find a wall with scriptures on it. Use the Wandering Wight Spirit ability to break the wall and head inside it, to find the Loong Scales.

With the key item in your inventory, head to Chapter 1 - Outside the Forest Keeper's Shrine to find the Red Loong. Once the Red Loong is defeated, head to Chapter 2 - Rockrest Flat, where you will find the Black Loong. The third Loong, the Cyan Loong can be found in Chapter 3 - Turtle Island.

The finale of the Loong questline sees you battle it out against the Yellow Loong (Image via Game Science)

Once all three Loongs are defeated, head to Chapter 4 (Webbed Hollow) - Relief of the Fallen Loong Keeper's Shrine. There, you will find the Yellow Loong, who seems to have possessed the Old Man NPC. After you defeat the Yellow Loong, you will get the Golden Lining Transformation Spell, and also complete the Loong questline necessary for the true ending.

What is the true ending of Black Myth Wukong?

Once you complete all the prerequisites, head back to the Grand Pagoda, where you will get a small cutscene that will teleport you to the secret region: Mei-Jian Peak. Here, you will have to once again confront Erlang Shen, who you might remember from the prologue of Black Myth Wukong.

For the true ending for Black Myth Wukong, you need to clash your blades against Erlang Shen once more (Image via Game Science)

Erlang Shen wasn't much of a challenge for Sun Wukong in the game's opening. However, that isn't the case against the Destined One, even with the latter's end-game loadout. Once you do manage to best Erlang in his Sacred Divinity form, you will face the Four Heavenly Kings, and then ultimately, an empowered godly version of Erlang Shen.

Once you defeat everyone in the secret area, you will receive the Azure Dome Transformation Spell which turns the Destined One into the Stone Monkey. After this encounter, head back to Mount Huaguo to once again face the final boss of the game - Great Sage's Broken Shell. This time when you defeat the boss, you will get a new cutscene.

The battle concludes with an epic showdown against the Heavenly Kings and Elang Shen's full might (Image via Game Science)

This marks the true ending of the game, which depicts key moments from the Journey to the West as well as the events that led to Sun Wukong and his friends standing up against the Celestial Palace, which you saw in the game's prologue.

