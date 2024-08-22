Many completionists might want to know all the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong so that they can actively hunt them down and obtain all of their achievements. The game has over 90 bosses, including optional ones that we could find. Each of them possesses a different challenge that will test your skill to its full strength.
This article will cover all the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong so that you can go back and defeat them in case you missed someone.
Note: This article dives into heavy spoilers regarding some of the hidden bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong. Proceed with caution.
All the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong
Below, you can find a list of all the bosses, their locations, and the chapter in which they appear in Black Myth Wukong.
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Prologue and Chapter 1
- Erlang, The Sacred Divinity - Prologue Chapter - Mandatory fight during the Prologue
- Bullguard - Forest of Wolves / Front Hills
- Guangzh - Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
- The Red Loong - Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove
- Wandering Wight - Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
- Lingxuzi - Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang - Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
- Guangmou - Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
- Elder Jinchi - Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber
- Whiteclad Noble - Bamboo Grove / Marsh of White Mist
- Black Wind King - Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior
- Black Bear Guai - Black Wind Cave / Bodhi Peak
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 2
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw - Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
- Earth Wolf - Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
- King + Second Prince - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
- First Prince Of Flowing Sands - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
- Tiger Vanguard - Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance
- Tiger's Acolyte - Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet
- Stone Vanguard - Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
- Gore-Eye Daoist - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
- Mother Of Stones - Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
- Man-In-Stone - Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
- Yellow Wind Sage - Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar
- Shigandang - Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
- Mad Tiger - Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well
- Yellow-Robed Squire - Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat
- Tiger Vanguard - Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass
- Fuban - Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound
- Black Loong - Fright Cliff / Hidden Loong Cavern
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 3
- Macaque Chief 1 - Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path
- Kang-Jin Loong - Snowhill Path / Mirrormere
- Captain Lotus-Vision - Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
- Captain Wise-Voice - Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
- Macaque Chief 2 - Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple
- Kang-Jin Star - Bitter Lake / Turtle Island
- Cyan Loong - Bitter Lake / Turtle Island
- Apramana Bat - Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
- Chen Loong - Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
- Yin Tiger - Zodiac Village Village Entrance
- Non-White - Valley of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang - Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity
- Old Ginseng Guai - Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity
- Non-Able - Valley of Ecstasy / Brook of Bliss
- Green-Capped Martialist - Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field
- Captain Void-Illusion - Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road
- Captain Kalpa-Wave - Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road
- Non-Pure - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
- Non-Void - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
- Monk From The Sea - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
- Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief - New Thunderclap Temple / Mahavira Hall
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 4
- The Second Sister - Village of Lanxi / Estate of the Zhu
- Elder Amourworm - Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge
- Venom Daoist 1 - Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade
- Centipede Guai - Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow
- Buddha's Right Hand - Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion
- Zhu Bajie - Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality
- Violet Spider - Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave
- Commander Beetle - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Forest of Ferocity
- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination
- Fungiwoman - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination
- Venom Daoist 2 - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination
- Scorpionlord - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds of Deity's Abode
- Daoist Mi - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode
- Duskveil - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Cloudnest Peak
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 5
- Pale-Axe Stalwart - Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1
- Brown-Iron Cart - Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1
- Gray-Bronze Cart - Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember
- Father Of Stones - Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
- Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire - Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember
- Crimson-Silver Cart - Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
- Flint Chief - Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
- Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud - Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
- Keeper Of Flaming Mountains/Yin-Yang Fish - Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
- Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai - Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass 3
- Baw-Lang-Lang - Secret: Bishui Cave
- Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top - Secret: Bishui Cave
- Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast - Secret: Bishui Cave
- Red Boy / Yaksha King - Field Of Fire / Fallen Furnace Crater
All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 6
- Supreme Inspector - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Poison Chief 1 - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Poison Chief 2 - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Water-Wood Beast - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Son Of Stones - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Lang-Baw-Baw - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Giant Shigandang - Foothills / Verdant Path
- Gold Armored Rhino - Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope
- Cloudtreading Deer - Foothills / Deer Sight Forest
- Feng-Tail General - Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
- Emerald-Armed Mantis - Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
- Stone Monkey - Birthstone / Heart of Birthstone
- Erlang Shen (Rematch) - Secret: Mount Mei / Mei Jian Peak
- The Four Heavenly Kings - Continuation from Erlang Shen boss battle - Secret: Mount Mei / Mei Jian Peak
