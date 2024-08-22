Many completionists might want to know all the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong so that they can actively hunt them down and obtain all of their achievements. The game has over 90 bosses, including optional ones that we could find. Each of them possesses a different challenge that will test your skill to its full strength.

This article will cover all the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong so that you can go back and defeat them in case you missed someone.

Note: This article dives into heavy spoilers regarding some of the hidden bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong. Proceed with caution.

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

All the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong

Below, you can find a list of all the bosses, their locations, and the chapter in which they appear in Black Myth Wukong.

Trending

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Prologue and Chapter 1

All bosses and their location in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 1 (Image via GameScience)

Erlang, The Sacred Divinity - Prologue Chapter - Mandatory fight during the Prologue

- Prologue Chapter - Mandatory fight during the Prologue Bullguard - Forest of Wolves / Front Hills

- Forest of Wolves / Front Hills Guangzh - Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest

- Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest The Red Loong - Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove

- Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove Wandering Wight - Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest

- Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest Lingxuzi - Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple

- Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang - Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail

- Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail Guangmou - Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail

- Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail Elder Jinchi - Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber

- Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber Whiteclad Noble - Bamboo Grove / Marsh of White Mist

- Bamboo Grove / Marsh of White Mist Black Wind King - Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior

- Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior Black Bear Guai - Black Wind Cave / Bodhi Peak

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 2

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 2 (Image via GameScience)

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw - Sandgate Village / Village Entrance

- Sandgate Village / Village Entrance Earth Wolf - Sandgate Village / Village Entrance

- Sandgate Village / Village Entrance King + Second Prince - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair

- Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair First Prince Of Flowing Sands - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair

- Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair Tiger Vanguard - Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance

- Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance Tiger's Acolyte - Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet

- Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet Stone Vanguard - Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform

Also Read: How to defeat Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Gore-Eye Daoist - Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair

- Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair Mother Of Stones - Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout

- Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout Man-In-Stone - Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout

- Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout Yellow Wind Sage - Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar

- Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar Shigandang - Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform

- Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform Mad Tiger - Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well

- Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well Yellow-Robed Squire - Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat

- Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat Tiger Vanguard - Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass

- Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass Fuban - Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound

- Secret: Kingdom of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound Black Loong - Fright Cliff / Hidden Loong Cavern

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 3

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3 (Image via GameScience)

Macaque Chief 1 - Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path

- Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path Kang-Jin Loong - Snowhill Path / Mirrormere

- Snowhill Path / Mirrormere Captain Lotus-Vision - Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel

- Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel Captain Wise-Voice - Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel

- Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel Macaque Chief 2 - Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple

- Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple Kang-Jin Star - Bitter Lake / Turtle Island

- Bitter Lake / Turtle Island Cyan Loong - Bitter Lake / Turtle Island

- Bitter Lake / Turtle Island Apramana Bat - Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake

- Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake Chen Loong - Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake

- Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake Yin Tiger - Zodiac Village Village Entrance

- Zodiac Village Village Entrance Non-White - Valley of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff

- Valley of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang - Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity

Also Read: Who is the Final Boss in Black Myth Wukong

Old Ginseng Guai - Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity

- Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity Non-Able - Valley of Ecstasy / Brook of Bliss

- Valley of Ecstasy / Brook of Bliss Green-Capped Martialist - Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field

- Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field Captain Void-Illusion - Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road

- Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road Captain Kalpa-Wave - Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road

- Valley of Ecstasy / Longevity Road Non-Pure - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance

- New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance Non-Void - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance

- New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance Monk From The Sea - New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance

- New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief - New Thunderclap Temple / Mahavira Hall

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 4

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 4 (Image via GameScience)

The Second Sister - Village of Lanxi / Estate of the Zhu

- Village of Lanxi / Estate of the Zhu Elder Amourworm - Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge

- Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge Venom Daoist 1 - Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade

- Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade Centipede Guai - Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow

- Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow Buddha's Right Hand - Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion

- Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion Zhu Bajie - Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality

- Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality Violet Spider - Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave

- Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave Commander Beetle - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Forest of Ferocity

- Temple of The Yellow Flower / Forest of Ferocity Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination

- Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination Fungiwoman - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination

- Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination Venom Daoist 2 - Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination

- Temple of The Yellow Flower / Court of Illumination Scorpionlord - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds of Deity's Abode

Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds of Deity's Abode Daoist Mi - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode

- Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode Duskveil - Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Cloudnest Peak

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 5

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 5 (Image via GameScience)

Pale-Axe Stalwart - Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1

- Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1 Brown-Iron Cart - Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1

- Woods of Ember / Ashen Pass 1 Gray-Bronze Cart - Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember

- Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember Father Of Stones - Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember

- Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire - Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember

- Woods of Ember / Height Of Ember Crimson-Silver Cart - Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall

- Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall Flint Chief - Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance

- Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud - Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance

- Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance Keeper Of Flaming Mountains/Yin-Yang Fish - Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall

- Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai - Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass 3

- Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass 3 Baw-Lang-Lang - Secret: Bishui Cave

Secret: Bishui Cave Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top - Secret: Bishui Cave

- Secret: Bishui Cave Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast - Secret: Bishui Cave

- Secret: Bishui Cave Red Boy / Yaksha King - Field Of Fire / Fallen Furnace Crater

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong: Chapter 6

All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 6 (Image via GameScience)

Supreme Inspector - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Poison Chief 1 - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Poison Chief 2 - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Water-Wood Beast - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Son Of Stones - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Lang-Baw-Baw - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Giant Shigandang - Foothills / Verdant Path

- Foothills / Verdant Path Gold Armored Rhino - Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope

- Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope Cloudtreading Deer - Foothills / Deer Sight Forest

- Foothills / Deer Sight Forest Feng-Tail General - Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp

- Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp Emerald-Armed Mantis - Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp

- Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp Stone Monkey - Birthstone / Heart of Birthstone

- Birthstone / Heart of Birthstone Erlang Shen (Rematch) - Secret: Mount Mei / Mei Jian Peak

- Secret: Mount Mei / Mei Jian Peak The Four Heavenly Kings - Continuation from Erlang Shen boss battle - Secret: Mount Mei / Mei Jian Peak

That covers all the bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong. Check out more related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback