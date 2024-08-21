How to beat Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong is one of the most formidable boss fights you will encounter in Chapter Two. As a boss built of stone, the attacks of Stone Vanguard are slow and heavy-hitting. The move set can easily disrupt your attack and dodge timings, making it difficult to defeat this boss. However, the boss provides one of the key items you need to open the gate in Valley of Despair, so defeating him is a must for progressing through the main story.

This guide will provide you with tips you can use to beat the Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to defeat Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Example build for Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Thrust Stance with Twin Serpent Staff is great against Stone Vanguard (Image via Game Science)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

While you can use whatever gear you feel comfortable to beat this boss, using the Ebongold armor set with Twin Serpent Staff is a good choice if you have them. As for Skills, the Thrust Stance will be quite useful for this fight.

Trending

Alternatively, you can equip Wandering Wight’s Spirit to gain a defense boost and Cloud Step to avoid certain tricky attacks.

Stone Vanguard move list

Understanding the different attack patterns is the key to victory (Image via GameScience)

Stone Vanguard has a few moves it will repeat throughout the battle. Carefully understand the dodge timings and discover the attack window between its attack to win the fight.

Here's the move list of Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong:

Ground Slam: The boss will jump and come crashing down at your location. Simply reposition yourself by dashing away as soon as you see it jump.

Rock Throw: It’s a comparatively fast attack where Stone Vanguard will summon small rocks at you. Avoid this attack by dodging to either side at close range or to the back if you’re at a distance.

Spikes: Stone Vanguard will glow golden and push his hands into the ground to summon spikes. Dodge your backside to avoid this move.

Claw slash: The boss will perform consecutive slashes when in close range. Learn to notice the start-up animation and dodge sideways to avoid it.

Defeating Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Patiently waiting for attack opportunities and mastering perfect dodges is essential for beating Stone Vanguard (Image via Game Science)

The basic combat tip in Black Myth Wukong that applies to all the bosses in the game is not to get greedy with your attacks. The boss has slower attack animations so it is easy to feel you can get away by landing a few extra hits. Unfortunately, this boss can easily punish greedy gameplay with his high-damaging move set.

To defeat this boss, focus on getting the perfect dodge timings correctly on his slash attacks and rock throws. These are comparatively simple to dodge if you maintain a proper distance and get away by landing a couple of hits right after dodging an attack.

Watch out for the spike attack it does after its melee combos. The spikes cover a large area and can stunlock you if they hit. Gladly, you can successfully dodge to one side and land a Thrust Stance heavy attack.

Use Cloud Step wisely to avoid his ground slam attacks or if the boss overwhelms you. Spells like Immobilize can stun Stone Vanguard, giving you ample opportunity to deal big damage.

Rewards for beating Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Beating Stone Vanguard will reward you with 1652 XP points, 1350 Will, Mind Core, and three Silk. It will also drop the Sterness of Stone, one of the key items needed for unlocking Valley of Despair.

If you visit any Keeper's Shrine, you'll notice that you can now also craft the Galeguard armor set.

Check out more game-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback