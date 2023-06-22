How to beat Chirada in Final Fantasy 16

Chirada appears for the first time during Final Fantasy 16 chapter “Louder Than Words.” During this stage of the game, the player hunts down Benedikta Harman, hoping they can convince her to betray Waloed and join Cid’s cause. At this point in time, she is not willing to listen. Instead, she summons a foe similar to Garuda. This enemy flies and strikes with an assortment of wind-elemental attacks.

However, this isn’t the last time you encounter Chirada in Final Fantasy 16. This article highlights its major attacks so you know what to watch out for in this boss battle.

How to overcome Chirada in Final Fantasy 16

(Clip starts at 13:40)

Like the Angel of Death you encounter later, this foe delivers various wind-elemental enhanced attacks with its wings. They can be easily avoided but come at Clive swiftly.

One attack can knock Clive down completely, and the one Chirada follows it up with can stagger and knock him back slightly. Thus, using the game’s dodge technique (or the Timely Rings) is important.

Chirada likes leaping off-screen, dropping back down, and blasting a wide arc of wind magic in a line. It charges slowly, so you have enough time to get out of the way. However, this Final Fantasy 16 boss will likely perform a full-screen dash to knock you into the air after this attack. The closer you are, the harder it will be to evade the attack.

The boss also uses a circular wing attack after the wind elemental blast hits. Thus, you should be prepared to evade these attack combos in FF16.

I landed the first Stagger around 50% and dropped her to under 25%. Upon getting back up, this boss creates a series of air traps on the ground. After a brief delay, they explode, dealing damage if Clive is nearby. She’s nearly dead by this point, so wrap the fight up with your strongest combos.

Fighting Chirada might seem easy, but the real challenge comes later. Benedikta will make you fight this foe alongside another Garuda-style clone, and both will have the same tactics as the initial fights. Neither is a match for Benedikta Harman, but they give you a feel of what's coming next.

If you think this fight is easy, note there will be a rematch. Final Fantasy 16 is now available on PlayStation 5, and you can read our review here.

