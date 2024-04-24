How to beat Krowa's Quad Bike in Sand Land

Sand Land’s Krowa won’t give up easily, so before he aids you, you must defeat Krowa’s Quad Bike. It’s a massive vehicle that is both fast and deadly. Equipped with guns and twin rocket launchers, it will drive around and constantly bombard players non-stop. It’s a challenging battle, and since players can’t out-grind it, it’s worth it to have one or two vehicles that are well-equipped and well-upgraded.

If you want to get the Aquanium from the Forest Land General in Sand Land, you’ll need to defeat the Krowa’s Quad Bike boss. Let’s dive into what this challenging boss battle offers you in the later hours of the game.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Sand Land.

Tips to beat Krowa’s Quad Bike in Sand Land

The longer the fight goes on, the more rockets you have to endure (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Krowa’s Quad Bike boss battle in Sand Land takes place on what is essentially an obstacle course. It even has a ramp that the Quad Bike can drive up, and do a trick on.

Players cannot take their tanks on it, sadly. This boss will open fire non-stop, with machine guns and rockets. I recommend a long-range vehicle for this fight: namely the tank.

Instead of launching rockets all at once, they fire one at a time while he’s driving, creating a wave of rockets that come at you, slowly but surely. Krowa’s a bit of a show off on his Quad Bike in Sand Land. At first, the boss alternates between machine gun fire, and then the rockets.

Like the Outlaw’s Jump Bot in Sand Land, having a vehicle with an Interception System chip is incredibly valuable. When you activate it, it will open fire on the incoming rockets, which is great - this boss shoots a lot of them. It never seems to stop. The vehicle is in constant motion as well, so you need to time your shots to be where will be, instead of where it is - unless you’re driving head-on at them.

This is very much a battle of attrition - I didn’t hit it very hard, despite being in a well-equipped level 18 tank. In the early phases of the fight, there are gaps when he isn’t shooting. One thing to be aware of is when he hits the ramp - he’ll launch a wave of missiles from the top, and they track you.

Incoming! (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you move quickly enough, they’ll just slam into the ground, but there will be a second wave almost immediately after. If you don’t have the Interception System equipped, or if it’s on cooldown, machine gun fire is another great way to deal with the constant swarms of incoming missiles.

That’s what this boss battle is a test of. It’s a test of being able to move, fire, and dodge all at the same time. Staying in motion makes it much harder for the rockets to lock on and track you - but it’s going to be happening constantly.

Krowa’s Quad Bike doesn’t have any extra special attacks to look out for in Sand Land. It’s just knowing how to get out of the way of rockets and landing well-timed shots. Once it’s complete, he’ll give you a very interesting cutscene, and the player’s mission will begin again.

