How to beat Muniel in Sand Land's Underground Vault

Muniel the angel is one of Sand Land’s primary antagonists, and before this battle, he captures Lucifer himself and consumes him. This infuriated his son, Beelzebub, who was already eager to fight the youthful angel anyway. This fight is similar to the previous battle players had with him, but there’s a little more to it this time.

Muniel in Sand Land is stronger here and uses his angelic powers with greater frequency. Being ready to move at a moment’s notice will be crucial to avoid being blasted by his power.

Here’s what you can do to overcome him in the Underground Vault.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Sand Land.

Tips to defeat Muniel in Sand Land’s Underground Vault

Beat up the Insect Men first, then worry about the boss (Image via Bandai Namco)

Before you fight Muniel proper in Sand Land, defeat the Insect Men he brought with them. They’re Level 21 but should go down with one good combo each, followed by the strong finisher attack. They’re agile and quick to get out of the way, so you may need to follow up with a second barrage. You can’t out-grind this game efficiently, but you should be the right level going into this fight.

Muniel will keep attacking you in melee range the whole time, though, so try and defeat them as fast as you can. He’ll also rain down golden balls of energy, so keep a finger close to the dodge button to get out of the way.

It’s generally pretty safe to rush down Muniel and hit him with your standard combo, and power attack finisher. But if you see a red flash around him, get ready to dodge. That’s when he begins swinging his scepter around. It can hit pretty hard, so be ready to hit a few times and dodge.

Don't let up on Muniel at all (Image via Bandai Namco)

It’s also not a bad idea to use a Strength Serum to boost outgoing damage. This is especially helpful because Muniel in Sand Land appears to have a ton of HP. You deal far less damage than you did in the previous encounter. Continue to dash in and hit your combo whenever you can. The Rush special ability also really comes in handy for reliable damage.

If you get lucky, after completing a combo, you’ll see a button prompt come up; hit it to do the big spinning through for extra damage. In addition to his melee attacks, he’ll occasionally jump and attack from the skies. The real secret to beating him is to just stay on him at all times. Even if it meant dodging behind him to avoid attacks, I was as aggressive as I could possibly be.

When Muniel’s HP is low, he’ll start jumping into the sky again and shooting blasts of gold energy during this Sand Land boss fight. He doesn’t appear to do it very often on Normal difficulty. It may simply be that being incredibly aggressive doesn’t give him the option to jump and strike as often. Once you deplete his HP, you’ll get an important set of cutscenes and move the story along to the next objective.

Sand Land is Bandai Namco’s latest open-world Action RPG, set in the world created by Akira Toriyama. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.