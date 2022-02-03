How to beat the Tiger Mountain challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer battle game in which players use Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super troops to attack other bases. The game is known for its new additions that include Hero skins, magic items, and new layouts, among other things.

The inclusion of test challenges has been one of the most popular additions to the game. These are occasionally sent out to all players and require players to use the provided army to attack. Players on successful attacks receive resources such as Gems, Elixir, Gold, and Magic Items, along with experience.

Tiger Mountain Challenge in Clash of Clans

Tiger Mountain Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tiger Mountain is the latest test challenge in Clash of Clans where players are required to clear the base within 3 minutes. The in-game description of the Tiger Mountain challenge is:

"Earn great rewards by scoring 3 stars against the Tiger Mountain challenge! Check out brand-new Scenery and Lunar King"

The Tiger Mountain challenge features the latest Tiger Mountain scenery, which can be purchased for ₹599, as well as the brand-new Barbarian King skin "Lunar King."

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans And don't forget to complete the Tiger Mountain challenge to win great rewards! Celebrate #YearOfTheTiger with the legendary Lunar King skin, and Tiger Mountain scenery!And don't forget to complete the Tiger Mountain challenge to win great rewards! Celebrate #YearOfTheTiger with the legendary Lunar King skin, and Tiger Mountain scenery! 🐯 And don't forget to complete the Tiger Mountain challenge to win great rewards! https://t.co/T5cjOFyrPw

The army composition for the Tiger Mountain challenge is:

8 Super Giants

8 Super Valkyries

8 Super Wizards

8 Hogs

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Grand Warden

2 Healing Spells

2 Invisibility Spells

2 Poison Spells

2 Skeleton Spells

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🥳 It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass!Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass! Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🐯 🎊 🥳 https://t.co/4gPNYrsP5X

Players must use the army provided by Clash of Clans to clear the base, and those who successfully 3-star the base within 3 minutes are rewarded with 400 experience, 22 Gems, 1 Research Potion, 1500000 Gold, 500000 Elixir and 15000 Dark Elixir.

How to beat the Tiger Mountain challenge in Clash of Clans?

Tiger Mountain Challenge base (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are various strategies to beat the Tiger Mountain challenge, one such attack strategy is given below.

Step 1: Deploy a Super Valkyrie near the Town Hall, allow it to wrap up and drop its Rage Spell. Use the Super Giants, Super Wizards, remaining Super Valkyries, Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden at the same spot once the Valkyrie drops the Rage Spell.

Step 2: To aid troops in regaining health, use the Grand Warden and a Healing Spell. Both Poison Spells should be used on enemy clan castle troops.

Step 3: Deploy Hogs on the right side of the base along with the Skeleton Spells to tackle the defenses.

Step 4: Cast the Healing Spell in a common area to restore health to all troops. Use both the Invisibility Spells on Archer Queen allowing her to take down X-bows and Inferno Towers.

Use this simple attack strategy to beat the Tiger Mountain challenge and earn hefty rewards.

