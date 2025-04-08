How to become a university professor in Inzoi

Inzoi offers many career options that simulate real life, and becoming a university professor is one of the unique ones. It’s a steady job with modest work and a decent income, and it lets your Zoi step into the world of education and become a respected member of society.

This article will explain how you can become a university professor in Inzoi.

How to apply for a university professor career in Inzoi

To be eligible for this career, your Zoi must be between Young Adult and Middle Aged. There are no additional requirements to become a University Professor in Inzoi. You don’t need any specific skills or a university degree, which makes this career path easy to access for anyone. Overall, becoming a University Professor in Inzoi is an easy and simple process.

Access the career page to apply for a job in Inzoi (Image via Krafton || youtube/@How to Sims)

To get started, open your Zoi’s smartphone and head to the Career page. You’ll see a list of available universities based on your Zoi’s location: Bliss Bay University if you're in Bliss, or the University of Youngsung if you're in Dowon. If the position is available, tap to apply. A phone notification will confirm your Zoi’s acceptance, and your Zoi's schedule and the Zoi Card will automatically be updated with the new job details.

Career schedule and tasks

The university professor career in Inzoi is a non-active job, meaning your Zoi will automatically leave for work at the start of their shift and return home once it ends. The schedule is also very light, with just three workdays a week and relatively short hours.

Although player interaction is limited during work hours, you can still assign specific tasks depending on their job level. For example, Assistant Professors can help with thesis writing or prepare lecture materials, while Full Professors might conduct lectures or grade written assignments. Occasionally, a pop-up may appear with a work-related decision to make, but these events are rare and don’t significantly influence your overall career progress.

Salary and promotions

Your Zoi will receive a promotion once the career progression bar is filled. To ensure steady progress, make sure your Zoi doesn’t leave early, skip workdays, or shorten work hours, as this can slow down their advancement.

In this career path, your Zoi's salary increases with each promotion. Starting as an Assistant Professor, they earn 342 Meow per day. Advancing to Full Professor raises the daily income to 930 Meow, and reaching the highest rank of Distinguished Professor earns a generous 1920 Meow per day.

This career path doesn't have active gameplay during its shifts. However, since Inzoi is still in early access, there’s a good chance this part of the game will get more depth in the future.

