How to do a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Executing a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 requires precision and timing, making it a sought-after skill for gamers. Although the latest version of the game introduced some variations, mastering the Bicycle Kick remains a significant achievement. This season, EA Sports has introduced an exclusive PlayStyle known as "Acrobatic."

When a player card possesses this Acrobatic attribute, they can execute stunts like Bicycle Kicks, Half-volleys, Scorpion Kicks, Flying Headers, and more with unparalleled precision, surpassing other players in the game.

This guide breaks down the steps to perform a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 effectively and optimize its offensive potential.

Ways to master Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 can be executed with any Erling Haaland card (Image via EA Sports)

To execute a Bicycle Kick, ensure the ball is in the air and you, as the attacker, are facing away from the goal. On PlayStation, hold L2 and press Circle (or LT + B on Xbox). This combination triggers the scissor-like motion that is characteristic of the Bicycle Kick.

Successfully landing a Bicycle Kick demands careful planning. Players with the Acrobatic Plus or simply Acrobatic PlayStyle in EA FC 24 have higher success rates due to their trait specialty. Utilizing these players increases your chances of executing the move effectively, turning routine plays into impressive displays of skill.

Optimizing cross delivery is crucial for your success. Holding L1 (LB on Xbox) when crossing sends the ball higher, aligning better with the abilities of Acrobatic players. Additionally, controlling shot power, typically between two to three bars, ensures accuracy and precision.

Understanding how to execute Bicycle Kicks from corners is essential if you wish to convert an indirect stunner. Positioning the Acrobatic player closer to the goal post increases the likelihood of success, particularly in the corners of the penalty box. However, success rates from corners are lower, so it requires strategic planning.

Neymar Jr.'s Rainbow+Bicycle Kick is one of the most popular tricks in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

For players seeking to elevate their gameplay further, exclusive Rainbow Bicycle Kicks like one of Neymar Jr.'s signatures, can also be performed in the game with precision.

Combining a Rainbow Flick with a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 is a popular trick that showcases creativity and flair. To perform it, execute a Rainbow Flick by flicking the right stick backward and forward, followed by the Bicycle Kick motion.

Players with Acrobatic Plus and Acrobatic Playstyles in EA FC 24

Mastering the Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 requires a balance of skill, strategy, and, most importantly, good player cards possessing the Acrobatic PlayStyle. The following are some of the best items in the game that can perfectly perform this specialized skill-shot.

Acrobatic Playstyle Plus player cards:

UCL RTTF Erling Haaland (94 OVR)

SIF Erling Haaland (93 OVR)

IF Erling Haaland (92 OVR)

Base Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Base Icon Marco Van Basten (91 OVR)

Future Stars Icon Fabio Cannavaro (91 OVR)

Fantasy FC Hero Ludovic Giuly (91 OVR)

Base Icon Abily (90 OVR)

Future Stars Alejandro Garnacho (90 OVR)

IF Kadidiatou Diani (90 OVR)

Acrobatic Playstyle player cards:

TOTY Erling Haaland (97 OVR)

TOTY Sam Kerr (96 OVR)

TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo (95 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (95 OVR)

Dynasties Erling Haaland (95 OVR)

FUT Birthday Icon Abily (94 OVR)

Golazo Icon Nemanja Vidic (94 OVR)

TOTY Icon Rio Ferdinand (93 OVR)

Fantasy FC Hero Bixente Lizarazu (93 OVR)

FUT Birthday Sadio Mané (93 OVR)

Each successful execution of a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24 will demonstrate your proficiency, transforming ordinary plays into moments of brilliance. By focusing on precision, timing, and utilizing strategic tactics, you can enhance your performance in executing this iconic move.