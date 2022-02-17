How to breathe underwater in Horizon Forbidden West

The ability to swim underwater is one of the new mechanics in Horizon Forbidden West, and it offers some great opportunities to search sunken ruins for rewards. Many of those rewards are hidden deep underwater within spots that Aloy can't reach without running out of air.

With the breath meter that Aloy starts within Horizon Forbidden West, some players may assume that her lung capacity can be upgraded to dive even further.

That's a correct assumption, but it involves a piece of equipment rather than upgrading Aloy's ability to dive deep underwater.

Getting the Diving Mask to breathe underwater in Horizon Forbidden West

The mask is one of the many pieces of special gear. (Image via PlayStation)

Players will need to progress through the main story to get the equipment needed to breathe underwater in Horizon Forbidden West. All the special gear in the game is part of the main story in one way or another, and this situation is no different.

While some gear, like the Pullcaster, is earned quite early on, the ability to breathe underwater is earned in a quest about halfway through the game.

The quest that players will need to reach is called "The Sea of Sands", and it will take place as Aloy reaches the midpoint in the story. This quest will lead Aloy to an Oseram expedition with schematics for special gear called the "Diving Mask."

The equipment will be needed for the quest, but Aloy can continue using the Diving Mask even after the quest is over.

Like the other special gear, players don't need to pick and choose between any major items. Gear such as the Pullcaster, the Shieldwing, or the Diving Mask will always be available for Aloy to use as she traverses the Forbidden West.

How to use the Diving Mask in Horizon Forbidden West

While some gear needs to be actively used after acquiring, the Diving Mask is different. The mask is essentially passive because it will automatically go over Aloy's face when she goes underwater. The mask will always work, whether it's a main mission or a random cave.

When players finally have the Diving Mask, there is no limit to how long Aloy can stay underwater. This opens up plenty of opportunities for quests and locations, such as Sunken Caverns in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha