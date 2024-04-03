How to build Electric Fence in Sons of the Forest

Building defensive measures like an electric fence in Sons of the Forest is important to keep hostile foes like cannibals and mutants away from the player's base on the island. As with many other structures in the open-world survival game, the electric fence must be built from scratch using materials scavenged around the sandbox.

This guide details all you need to know about building an electric fence in Sons of the Forest for safety measures. This includes the recipe, where to find the ingredients, and more.

What is needed to make an electric fence in Sons of the Forest?

Starting from basics (Image via (Image via Endnight/YouTube: @caracal)

To make an electric fence in Sons of the Forest, three key ingredients are needed: sticks, wire, and solar panels.

Sticks are easy to acquire as they can be found all around the island, from thin trees or picked up from the forest floor. Wires are a little more uncommon but can be found in derelict camps, bases, and other such locations.

Meanwhile, solar panels are rare, so you may have to venture into bunkers to find them. They are easy to locate due to their size, and once all items are in place, you can begin crafting an electric fence in Sons of the Forest. The procedure is simple; it is as easy as lining up a fence with wires, all of which are connected to the solar panel.

First, build a platform above ground using logs to house the solar panel and then place it down. Next comes the fence-building part; a normal fence can be crafted by setting down two sticks vertically and then attaching two more sticks horizontally between them. Since fences are easy to knock down by running into them, it is suggested to reinforce their base using rocks.

Then, simply intertwine the fences with wires and initiate the connection between the yellow wire of the solar panel and the fence to have an electric connection flowing. Since the wire must be connected to the panel, we recommend building the solar panel structure inside the base in case the wire gets severed by mistake - or by a hostile mob.

You can test if the fence's shock factor works by bumping into it, which will electrify you and deal damage to HP.

This is all you need to know about creating an electric fence in Sons of the Forest to defend yourself. Newcomers to the game should also check out our Sons of the Forest survival guide to help them get started with the perilous journey.