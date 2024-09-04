How to build Orchis squad in Marvel Strike Force?

The Orchis squad in Marvel Strike Force is a group of powerful individuals, each possessing explosive firepower. Players can unlock and utilize them by participating in a series of events. In a recent post on the official X handle, the developers included a link to a guide explaining how to unlock the Orchis team and gather new characters to maximize the rewards.

This article highlights the details of the Orchis Squad in Marvel Strike Force.

Path to Orchis event overview and Orchis Orbs

Annihilator team (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

The journey to unlocking the Orchis squad in Marvel Strike Force centers around Raid lanes, making it different from previous events like the Annihilators, which required Arena battles.

Meanwhile, the Orchis Orbs can be earned by participating in the Orchis Raids in this event. They are the primary means of unlocking new characters. By opening these Orbs, players can collect character shards for Sentinel, Nimrod, and Omega Sentinel, among others. Each character has a dedicated Orb which rewards shards specifically for that character.

By opening Orchis Orbs, players will also earn points for the Sentinel Siege's Milestone where they can collect even more character shards for building their Orchis squad in Marvel Strike Force.

Use of Ciphers to build Orchis squad in Marvel Strike Force

Omega Red (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

Ciphers play a crucial role in unlocking additional rewards through Bonus Missions. Here's how they work:

Regular Ciphers: Use these in the Sentinel, Nimrod, and Omega Sentinel Super Showcase events. They allow players to play Bonus Missions without using energy, providing a chance to win Nimrod Diamonds and Crimson gear pieces.

Use these in the Sentinel, Nimrod, and Omega Sentinel Super Showcase events. They allow players to play Bonus Missions without using energy, providing a chance to win Nimrod Diamonds and Crimson gear pieces. Golden Ciphers: These are used for the Orchis Super Showcase event and offer access to even more valuable rewards.

These are used for the Orchis Super Showcase event and offer access to even more valuable rewards. How to earn Ciphers: Players will start with three Ciphers and can earn more by participating in Orchis Raids. Ciphers do not regenerate over time, so they must be used strategically. Notably, if a player fails to complete a Bonus Mission, they will retain their Ciphers for future attempts.

How to earn Sentinel Orchis Orbs?

As explained in the latest Battle Plan, players can earn Sentinel Orchis Orbs by participating in the Tolerance is Extinction Alliance Milestone and completing nodes in Orchis Raids. The Sentinel Orchis Orbs guarantee at least one Sentinel shard per orb, making them a reliable way to improve the team.

In addition, they can increase their supply of Orchis Orbs and Ciphers by participating in a series of weekend Blitz milestones throughout the Path to Orchis event.

