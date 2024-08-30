  • home icon
  Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10: Dates and stage rules explained

Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10: Dates and stage rules explained

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Aug 30, 2024 10:02 GMT
Cosmic Crucible Season 10 details (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

The upcoming Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10 will commence on August 31, 2024. The League rating for this season will be altered based on the version 8.3 update. Unlike previous seasons, it introduces unique stage rules designed by C5 champion Dorky Dad. Additionally, this season will feature six stages, each challenging the players who successfully advance from the previous one.

This article highlights the dates and rules associated with the Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10.

Scheduled dates of the Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10

The Cosmic Crucible Season 10 will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM (PDT). Players should familiarize themselves before the Trials start on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM (PDT).

Global rules for the Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10

Red Goblin in Cosmic Crucible (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)
Red Goblin in Cosmic Crucible (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

Annihilator characters (on defense and offense): These characters will gain a Regeneration ability upon obtaining ability energy. This will help them to pressurize opponents while healing themselves.

All characters (on defense): Every character featured in this contest will gain a 20% boost in their max health and a 10% increase in their damage throughout Cosmic Crucible Season 10. Additionally, the Exhausted stat of every character will increase by 1 after each attack. Notably, the canceled combats will not contribute to this count.

Stage-specific rules of the Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10

Cosmic Crucible room (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)
Cosmic Crucible room (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

Stage 1: Teamwork

Striker characters (on defense and offense): In the Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible Season 10, the characters categorized as Striker will gain the Assist Now ability, improving their team's synergy by helping them in critical situations.

Stage 2: The Best Offense

All characters (on defense and offense): At the start of their turn, characters will Barrier themselves for 5% of their Max Health and flip Offense Down on themselves. If a character’s Barrier exceeds 50%, they gain Offense Up, enhancing their next attack.

Stage 3: Double Tap

All characters (on defense and offense): Upon a successful hit, if the target is Exposed, characters will perform a Basic attack against that target. If the attacking character is Exposed, their Resistance is reduced by 20%, making them more susceptible to status effects.

Stage 4: Spec Ops

All characters (on defense and offense): Characters in Stealth will gain +20% Damage, making them even more lethal while hidden. Additionally, on Dodge, characters automatically gain Stealth, allowing them to evade detection.

Stage 5: Heroic Shielding

Hero characters (on defense and offense): Each turn, these characters gain +1 Deflect, increasing their chances of avoiding damage. Hero characters apply Defense Down to their attacker when attacked, weakening them for subsequent attacks.

Stage 6: Dorky’s Madness

All characters (on defense and offense): When a character's health drops below 50%, they gain Trauma, which prevents them from cleansing abilities. Additionally, using their Special ability grants them Ability Block, and using their Ultimate ability results in the possession of Blind ability, introducing significant penalties to their most powerful moves.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
