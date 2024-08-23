Odin in Marvel Strike Force: Specialities and how to get

Players can acquire the all-father Odin in Marvel Strike Force as a grand prize at the end of the Dark Dimension VIII. A mythic figure, Odin is a ruler of Asgard who is set to step down from his throne to help players take down their enemies in the title. A Blaster, Odin is the new apex character who boasts massive health, damage, and focus stats.

This article further discusses everything you need to know about Odin in Marvel Strike Force.

Everything you need to know about Odin in Marvel Strike Force

As mentioned before, players can obtain Odin in Marvel Strike Force as a grand prize at the end of Dark Dimension VIII. He is the new apex character with high health, damage, and focus stats. His special ability, Odin Sleep, removes Exposed and Exhausted from oneself, making him the first character capable of doing so.

Moreover, he can grant himself five Charges that protect him from negative effects and boost his speed, damage, and resistance. Once Odin's Charges go down, he instantly generates ten Ability Energies, making his Ultimate ready for the next turn.

Odin's Battlefield Effect, All-Father's Fury, is activated with his Basic Ability or Special Ability if he's already used the former. It lets him clear an existing Battlefield Effect and trigger his own, unleashing an incessant chain of attacks that inflict damage on foes, steal their health, and remove negative effects from himself and his allies.

Here are all the abilities of Odin in Marvel Strike Force:

Basic: Gunfnir's Onslaught

This ability allows Odin to attack all enemies for 280% Piercing, 50% Drain, clear two positive effects, and steal 3% Health from all foes.

Clears two negative effects on the self and teammates.

Wipes out all Battlefield Effects received from enemies and applies the All Father's Fury, his Battlefield Effect, on the opponent.

Odin deals less damage to allies when forced to do so.

This ability ignores Defense Up and can't be countered.

ISO-8/Counter Attack/Assists

This ability allows Odin to attack his primary target for 227% Piercing, 50% Drain, and clear two positive effects while stealing 3% health from the target.

Clears two negative effects on the self and all allies.

Defense Up is ignored by this attack.

Special: Odin Sleep

Energy Cost: 8/8

Gains +5 Charged

Clear Exposed from the self.

Clear 1 Exhausted from the self and all allies and converts all negative effects into positive ones.

Heals the self and allies for 50% of the character's Max Health and applies the Offense Up, Defense Up, Speed Up, and Immunity for two turns.

Guards the self and all Asgardian allies for 30% of the self's Max Health.

Ultimate: Odin Force

Energy Cost: 0/10

Clears all Barrier on all enemies

Attacks all enemies for 400% Piercing, converts all their positive effects into negative effects, applies Heal Block for two turns, and Blinds them for one turn.

Steals 10% Health from all enemies.

Characters killed by this ability can't be revived.

These were the abilities of Odin in Marvel Strike Force.

