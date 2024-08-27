Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions: Requirements and rewards

Scopely released Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions on August 27, 2024, and it's said to be more challenging than the Pocket Dimensions. You will need the help of S.T.R.I.K.E.'s secretive geniuses, Cosmic heavy-hitters, Annihilators, and Illuminati to conquer the Shatter Dimensions. Since a new challenge awaits you in the title, it's advised that you collect adequate Shattered Health Packs to keep your characters in a fight.

The rewards you will receive by conquering the Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions include Crimson Uniques and a Diamond for your Annihilators. Besides this, you will receive Illumination orb fragments, which allow you to progress in the Old Enemies milestone event.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions.

Requirements to engage in Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions

Expand Tweet

Trending

It's worth mentioning that you will come across Normal, Hard, Master, Legendary, and Mythic missions in Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions before facing the final Boss Mission.

These are the requirements to engage in Shattered Dimensions:

Illuminati Normal missions 1-4: At least 3 Illuminati at GT14+.

Annihilators Normal missions 1-4: At least 3 Annihilators or Cosmic characters at GT14+.

Illuminati Hard missions 1-4: At least 3 Illuminati at GT15+.

Annihilators Hard missions 1-4: At least 3 Annihilator or Cosmic characters at GT15+.

Illuminati Master missions 1-2: At least 3 Illuminati at GT16+.

Illuminati Legendary Mission: At least 3 Illuminati or Legendary at GT17+.

Illuminati Mythic mission: Minimum of 3 Illuminati or Mythic at GT17+.

Annihilators Master mission 1-2: At least 3 Annihilators at GT16+.

Annihilators Legendary mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Legendary at GT17+.

Annihilators Mythic mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Mythic at GT17+.

Boss mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Illuminati at GT18+.

Rewards in the Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions

Expand Tweet

Each node in the Shattered Dimension yields prizes that can be claimed during each run. Here is a list of these:

Node rewards

Basic T2 Iso-8 Orbs

T2 Ions (L1, L4, and L5)

Diamond Orbs

L4 Training Modules

Gold

Character shards

Illumination Orbs

First-Run rewards

For Silver Surfer, 7 Red Stars

Diamond Orbs

Crimson Gear pieces

Timed Run rewards

2 Diamond for Gladiator

Extra Crimson Gear pieces

More articles related to Marvel Strike Force by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!