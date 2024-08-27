Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions: Requirements and rewards

Scopely released Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions on August 27, 2024, and it's said to be more challenging than the Pocket Dimensions. You will need the help of S.T.R.I.K.E.'s secretive geniuses, Cosmic heavy-hitters, Annihilators, and Illuminati to conquer the Shatter Dimensions. Since a new challenge awaits you in the title, it's advised that you collect adequate Shattered Health Packs to keep your characters in a fight.
The rewards you will receive by conquering the Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions include Crimson Uniques and a Diamond for your Annihilators. Besides this, you will receive Illumination orb fragments, which allow you to progress in the Old Enemies milestone event.
This article discusses everything you need to know about Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions.
Requirements to engage in Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions
It's worth mentioning that you will come across Normal, Hard, Master, Legendary, and Mythic missions in Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions before facing the final Boss Mission.
These are the requirements to engage in Shattered Dimensions:
- Illuminati Normal missions 1-4: At least 3 Illuminati at GT14+.
- Annihilators Normal missions 1-4: At least 3 Annihilators or Cosmic characters at GT14+.
- Illuminati Hard missions 1-4: At least 3 Illuminati at GT15+.
- Annihilators Hard missions 1-4: At least 3 Annihilator or Cosmic characters at GT15+.
- Illuminati Master missions 1-2: At least 3 Illuminati at GT16+.
- Illuminati Legendary Mission: At least 3 Illuminati or Legendary at GT17+.
- Illuminati Mythic mission: Minimum of 3 Illuminati or Mythic at GT17+.
- Annihilators Master mission 1-2: At least 3 Annihilators at GT16+.
- Annihilators Legendary mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Legendary at GT17+.
- Annihilators Mythic mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Mythic at GT17+.
- Boss mission: At least 3 Annihilators or Illuminati at GT18+.
Rewards in the Marvel Strike Force Shattered Dimensions
Each node in the Shattered Dimension yields prizes that can be claimed during each run. Here is a list of these:
Node rewards
- Basic T2 Iso-8 Orbs
- T2 Ions (L1, L4, and L5)
- Diamond Orbs
- L4 Training Modules
- Gold
- Character shards
- Illumination Orbs
First-Run rewards
- For Silver Surfer, 7 Red Stars
- Diamond Orbs
- Crimson Gear pieces
Timed Run rewards
- 2 Diamond for Gladiator
- Extra Crimson Gear pieces
