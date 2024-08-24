Marvel Strike Force Battle Plan (August 24-30): Everything you need to know

Marvel Strike Force is a free-to-play RPG where you assemble a team of Marvel superheroes and villains to engage in turn-based battles. The game features stylized graphics and game design, which adds to its allure. You get to form your squad from a wide roster of characters, making for strategic combat scenarios.

The recent August 21 update brought in some changes, with Marvel also recently laying out the battle plan from August 24-30. In this article, we will look through the same.

Marvel Strike Force: The Battle Plan for August 24-30

In its recent blog post "In Case of Emergency Break Dimension", Marvel outlined the full plan for the coming week, i.e. August 24-30. For those unfamiliar, this blog serves as a guide for players, detailing scheduled events, challenges, and activities they can participate in during that timeframe. Let's get into it.

August 24 at 2 pm (PDT)

Weekend Arena Warriors

August 25 at 2 pm (PDT)

Weekend Arena Warriors

August 26 at 2 pm (PDT)

Old Enemies - Battle in Alliance War with Annihilators + earn Illumination orbs from Shattered Dimension node rewards and spend Power Cores.

Old Grudges - Earn Alliance Credits

Cosmic Dominance - Battle in Alliance War + collect Allied Supply VI Orb Fragments

Nightcrawler Blitz

Ares Battle Pass

August 30 at 2 pm (PDT)

Evil for Good Quick Rumble - Blitz with Masters of Evil

The main takeaways are that players can engage in Arena battles from August 24-25, and then with the Annihilators on August 26. This will be followed by "Evil for Good Quick Rumble" featuring the Masters of Evil on August 30. In summation, this week comes with an action-packed set of events, so players must strategize accordingly. We suggest you plan out your attacks to maximize your rewards this week.

Marvel Strike Force: What are the other changes in the new update?

Marvel Strike Force 21st August Update (Image via Marvel Strike Force)

There are several other updates featured in the blog post.

Cosmic Crucible League Ratings Update

The Marvel Strike Force team announced that from Season 10, they will be reducing the number of resets for the Tribunal Rating each year. This enhances the competitive aspect of the game. It also means players will experience greater stability in their ratings over time. Here are the updates:

Tribunal Ratings below 1100: On winning, you will earn more points than your opponent loses.

Tribunal Ratings 1100 to 1899: On winning, you will earn the same number of points your opponent loses.

Tribunal Ratings 1900 to 2699: On winning, you will earn fewer points than your opponent loses.

Tribunal Ratings above 2700: On winning, you will earn at least 1 point.

Friday Free Claim

As the name suggests, the Free Claim provides you with free rewards, but only until 2 pm on August 24. These are the items you can claim:

500 Cosmic Power

500 Illumination Orb Fragments

Annihilator Initiative Events

The Annihilator Initiative Events in Marvel Strike Force is a series of gameplay events designed to engage players in battles while earning rewards and progressing through specific milestones. These events tie into the game's narrative and character development and are more like mini-events.

Old Enemies

The Old Enemies event lets you earn several goodies like Radioactive Treats and Crimson Skill Gear pieces. Playing the Shattered Dimension event lets you up your progress and ascend the Old Enemies Leaderboard.

How to Score Points : Battle in Alliance War with Annihilators, earn Illumination orb fragments from Shattered Dimension node rewards, and spend Power Cores.

: Battle in Alliance War with Annihilators, earn Illumination orb fragments from Shattered Dimension node rewards, and spend Power Cores. Annihilator Initiative Rewards : Secure The Twilight Sword and Cosmic Power.

: Secure The Twilight Sword and Cosmic Power. Leaderboard Rewards: Thanos (Endgame) Diamonds and Purple Iso-8 resources.

Old Grudges

This event lets you boost your Old Enemies progress in-game. The web event starts on August 27 at 2 pm PDT. It also allows players to earn Alliance Credits, which contribute to the overall progress in the milestones.

Scoring Strategy : Earn Alliance Credits.

: Earn Alliance Credits. Prizes: Advance in the Old Enemies milestone.

Cosmic Dominance

In the Cosmic Dominance event, Marvel Strike Force players get to rally their alliances and assert dominance in Alliance War battles. They earn points by participating in these battles and collecting Allied Supply VI Orb Fragments.

This event emphasizes teamwork and strategy, as players cooperate to achieve victory and gather rewards, including Cosmic Power.

Earn Points By : Battling in Alliance War and collecting Allied Supply VI Orb Fragments.

: Battling in Alliance War and collecting Allied Supply VI Orb Fragments. Rewards: Gather Cosmic Power to assert your dominance.

Evil for Good Quick Rumble

The Evil for Good Quick Rumble is an event featuring the Masters of Evil team. This event allows players to engage in quick battles, aiming to earn rewards through participation. It typically includes a series of challenges that can be completed to gain resources or character shards.

Blitz Tactics : Use Masters of Evil characters, earning extra points for those at 5 or 7 Stars.

: Use Masters of Evil characters, earning extra points for those at 5 or 7 Stars. Rewards: Secure Cosmic Power to fuel your rise.

Other updates

The Red Star and Diamond Orbs have been moved. Here's what Marvel has changed to make the Elite Store easier to use:

First, Red Star , Diamond , and Master Diamond Orbs have been moved to the Elite Store.

, , and have been moved to the Elite Store. Second, purchasing Silver and Gold Promotion Credits with Elite Credits has been removed from the Elite Store.

Moreover, the 10x orbs feature has been reverted. This makes it easier to claim rewards as you no longer need 10x orbs, as they will get reverted.

