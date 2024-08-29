Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes: Cosmic Crucible League Ratings update and more 

Scopely released the Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes on its official website on August 27, 2024. The developer announced the patch's arrival via the title's social media handles and unveiled various fresh content. The list includes Cosmic Crucible League Ratings updates, Dark Dimension VIII Planner updates, and a few bug fixes. As it looks, the patch will certainly enhance players' gaming experience.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes.

Details on Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes

1) Update to Cosmic Crucible League Ratings

Beginning from Season 10, the number of times the game resets players' Tribunal Rating each year will be reduced. Also, based on their Tribunal Rating, the number of points that they earn for winning will be changed.

Tribunal Rating less than 1100: Players will earn more points than their enemies upon winning.

Tribunal Rating between 1100 and 1899: Players will earn the amount of points that their opponents lose upon winning.

Tribunal Rating between 1900 and 2699: Players will earn a lesser amount of points than their opponent loses upon winning.

Tribunal Rating more than 2700: Players will earn at least one point upon winning.

2) Dark Dimension VIII Planner

Players can strategize their journey through the imminent Dark Dimension via the latest update to the Dark Dimension Planner on the title's website: MarvelStrikeForce.com.

3) Bug fixes

Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes incorporated many bug fixes, and here's the list of them:

Silver Surfer will now correctly drop Heal Block and Resistance by 50% for all enemies while dealing the proper damage to adjacent targets.

The laser visual effects and animations of Gladiator have been improved to fix minor issues.

The incorrect visual effects occurring during the Iso-8 Purple (T3) upgrade process in the Matrix screen have been fixed.

The Ultimate Ability of Thanos (Endgame) will now correctly deal Piercing to all enemies regardless of Defense Up status.

After a player leaves an Alliance, the Raid Season Leaderboard and Raid node damage contributions for all Raids will show the correct scores.

Once less than three items are revealed, there will be an improvised Open More Orbs progress bar and visuals.

Besides all these changes, the Marvel Strike Force version 8.3 release notes noted a feature that keeps full Alliances hidden by default when players search for new ones.

