How to build a simple yet effective 2x2 starter base in Rust

Rust is a large scale MMO PvP game developed by Facepunch studios that has seen a recent spike in popularity after its release over eight years ago. Part of this resurgence is the game's adoption by popular streamers like Pokimane, qxc, Shroud, and others.

People who haven't played Rust before are finally getting into the game because of these streamers' efforts, but they aren't prepared for the game's harsh realities.

How to build a 2x2 starter base in Rust

YouTuber Evil Wurst has put together a great in-depth guide to building a 2x2 started base in Rust. To get started, here's the fortify blueprint provided and the resources needed.

COST

* BUILD: 14k Stone, 3k Metal Fragments

* UPKEEP: 2k Stone, 1k Metal Fragments

RAID (most ideal raid path)

* RAID (TC): 12 Rockets

* RAID (full): 15 Rockets

Concerning the features of the base, Evil Wurst has described its merits.

"I’d recommend it as a starter base for two to four people, though you’ll be able to squeeze in 6+ sleeping bags if you don’t mind using the corridors. In contrast to my previous 2×2 starter base, this one has a lot more storage, providing a storage capacity equivalent of 10 large boxes."

Evil Wurst also had a few words for players concerned about the base's security.

"The layout is perfectly balanced. No matter which angle raiders take, or whether they are watching this video while raiding the base, it takes a minimum of 12 rockets to reach the TC, and 15 rockets to raid both loot rooms."

New Rust players should definitely set up their 2x2 bases as soon as possible if they want to stand a chance in its unforgiving world.

