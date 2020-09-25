In a year where smaller, indie games have outshined AAA games, Among Us has stood out as the clear favourite of the masses. The game that took the gaming world by storm with its intuitive gameplay and instantly enjoyable premises, Among Us, is nothing shy of a breakout hit.

2020 has been the year for smaller, indie titles to become tremendous successes, such as the battle royale sensation that was Fall Guys. Among Us has been able to not only cater to the casual gaming audience but also attracted streamers to play the game on their channels.

The objective of the game revolves around Humans attempting to complete several tasks on a ship and aliens as Imposters must sabotage and eliminate the humans.

The two teams work against each other in a game of deception and wits. One of the critical features for the Humans is to be able to call an Emergency Metting. The Emergency Meeting allows for players to communicate and figure out who amongst them could be the Impostors.

How to call an Emergency Meeting in Among Us?

The Emergency Meeting can be called by using the Emergency Button present on the centre table in the Cafeteria or the Office on the Polus map. Upon pressing the button, the Emergency Meeting is triggered, and players are teleported to the Cafeteria/Office.

Here, players can talk in the voice chat and attempt to correctly vote out the Impostors. The event is the same as when a Human or Impostor reports a dead body.

The Emergency Button has a cooldown in every game of Among Us, and can be pressed once the cooldown timer has elapsed. Impostors can sabotage the button and render it useless by disabling the reactor, lights, or the communication.

The Emergency Button will remain sabotaged unless the Humans fix it.