If you are curious to learn about how to contact a Zoi in Inzoi, there's a creative tool that can help — especially when you are unable to locate a specific character. That is if you can find it through the countless menus and maps hidden in every possible corner of the user layout.

Ad

That said, this guide will guide you on how you can call a Zoi over in Inzoi.

How to call over Zois in Inzoi

Call any Zoi in your area (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Even if you do not have Zoi's number on your smartphone, you can still contact any of them. To do that you need to locate the Relationship Menu to get a hold of a Zoi. This is the bigger one with both individuals shoulder-to-shoulder on the right corner of your screen. The first relationship listed on this menu will be the family of the Zoi you are presently leading, followed by a list of up to 100 relationships in the game.

Ad

Trending

After choosing the Zois you wish to call over by clicking the "Call Over" button on the bottom, use the search bar located at the top or scroll down the list to find them. Then, press the Call button to bring up the initial call window in the upper-right corner of the screen.

To end the whole process in Inzoi, click the "Cancel Gathering" button. Otherwise, await a response from the selected Zoi.

Ad

Any Zoi you try to call may reject the call — this is not an Inzoi hack that teleports them to your location. It's possible that they will not rush to you instantly if they already have plans or do not like you. Instead, they may decline your request, or you might receive a notification stating that they are involved in another activity. If you’re unable to reach a selected Zoi, there’s also a chance that they are asleep.

Ad

A Zoi will quickly arrive at where you are if you ask them to get together. If you know where they are, you can see them approaching. Another notification alerting you will be displayed saying that the meeting was successful when they reach your Zoi.

Once have completed this step in Inzoi, you can engage with a Zoi in a normal way. This is a simple way to connect with a Zoi, even if you are unsure of their schedule.

Ad

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.