How can players get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves? (January 2023)

While there are different currencies available in Sea of Thieves that players can use to purchase various items and cosmetics in-game, Ancient Coins is the premium currency that's used exclusively to obtain cosmetic items from the offerings at the Pirate Emporium. Presently, these can be collected in a few different ways in the popular multiplayer title.

Over the years, Sea of Thieves has slowly cemented its status as one of the best live service games currently available for players to try out. The developers at Rare have done a commendable job at consistently dropping new updates and keeping the gameplay interesting for their player base.

This article details how pirates and buccaneers in Sea of Thieves can obtain Ancient Coins and use them in the game.

Everything you need to know about Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

As mentioned above, Ancient Coins are used by players exclusively at the Pirate Emporium, which is a special in-game shop that can be accessed from the Main Menu. It can also be found on top of any purple Order of Souls tent that's located in various outposts spread across the Sea of Thieves map.

The premium currency can be obtained in-game through the following methods:

Players will be able to purchase Ancient Coins at the Microsoft Store

Players will be able to purchase Ancient Coins at the Steam Store

Players can purchase Ancient Coins by going to the Pirate Emporium from the Main Menu or the Outpost shop and clicking on the option in the bottom right corner of the screen

Players will be able to gather Ancient Coins by increasing their Renown Levels during seasons. According to the Sea of Thieves wiki, the free Renown Levels can offer 250 Ancient Coins at most.

Players can also obtain Ancient Coins by purchasing the Plunder Pass from the Pirate Emporium and unlocking more levels. According to the Sea of Thieves wiki, players will be able to earn 750 Ancient Coins at most.

Players also have the chance to acquire Ancient Coins by defeating rare Ancient Skeletons in-game. These can spawn on any new Fort, Sea Fort, or Island.

The Pirate Emporium is a premium in-game shop that has a plethora of cosmetic items on offer, which includes various bundles across the shop's different categories of Captaincy, A Pirate's Life, Pets, Pirate, and Ships. Players will be able to decorate their characters, ships, and more by spending Ancient Coins at the Pirate Emporium.

In addition to Ancient Coins, the other two in-game currencies are Gold and Doubloons. The former is the primary currency that can be used to acquire Promotions, Quests, and other cosmetic items. They can be easily earned by selling off treasures at outposts.

The latter is a currency that's used by the Bilge Rats Trading Company, which players can obtain by fulfilling Mercenary Voyages and Commendations. This currency can then be used in the Black Market, which players can access in every Tavern by interacting with the Bilge Rats representative.

In November last year, Sea of Thieves officially released Season Eight, which introduced the Hourglass of Fortune and the two factions that are clashing over the rough waves. The PvP battle-focused update allows players to engage with this Hourglass, align with either the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame, and take on another player in a pre-determined battle area.

