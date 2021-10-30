How to capture sacred sites in Age of Empires IV

Sacred sites are religious locations that players can capture for an advantage in Age of Empires IV.

These special areas will be very helpful against other civilizations as they provide you a wonderful supply of gold as long as you remain the owner in this real time strategy game.

To capture one of these sacred sites, you'll need to have a religious unit available. The unit then needs to head to the sacred site and hold it for a short period of time to capture it.

Age of Empires IV: Capturing sacred sites using religious units

A sacred site in Age of Empires IV. (Image via Relic Entertainment)

A religious unit in Age of Empires IV involves a Priest or a Monk. These types of units are typically made available during the third age, known as the Castle Age.

Some civilizations have access to a religious unit from the very first age, however. An example of that would be the Holy Roman Empire and its religious unit, the Prelate.

The Prelate in Age of Empires IV. (Image via Relic Entertainment)

Once you have a religious unit as a part of your civilization in Age of Empire IV, you will need to find a sacred site. You'll be able to spot these by a flag sticking out of a small stone structure.

It will also have the label of a sacred site above it and some ruins surrounding the location. At this point, you can send your religious unit to the sacred site and begin capturing it.

It is recommended that you send a military force with your religious unit as they typically act as healers. If another civilization attempts to take the site, your religious unit won't stand a chance on its own.

The Age of Empires IV victory screen. (Image via Relic Entertainment)

After you have captured the sacred site, expect a steady stream of gold. Stay vigilant, however, because other players can move in and take the sacred site for their civilization.

Be on the lookout for all of the sacred sites in a game of Age of Empires IV. Controlling these sites on the map is an absolute must and could seal your victory.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul