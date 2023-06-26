How the Card Evolution update could potentially kill Clash Royale

The arrival of the Card Evolution update in Clash Royale was welcomed with both enthusiasm and apprehension by the playerbase. Gamers were ecstatic as they expected new features and improved experiences. However, as the update was released, it became clear that the alterations sparked a wave of unhappiness and criticism among gamers.

This article will discuss how the new Card Evolution update, with its new Level 15 feature, can potentially kill Clash Royale.

Why can the new Card Evolution update impede Clash Royale?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

supr.cl/EWC Elite Levels are coming! Find out how to get them Elite Levels are coming! Find out how to get them 👇supr.cl/EWC https://t.co/Nyqug2MyuR

The main issue raised by gamers is the imbalance produced by the introduction of Level 15 in the new Card Evolution update. Those reaching Level 15 through investment can now have substantially stronger cards, giving them a significant advantage over their opponents.

This difference undermines Clash Royale's reputation for providing a balanced playing field, leaving lower-level players overwhelmed and disappointed.

Many who cannot reach Level 15 with money will get frustrated and disillusioned due to the Card Evolution update. The path to leveling up has become tedious and time-consuming, resulting in boredom and exhaustion. Due to the lack of a balanced progression system, dedicated players will struggle to catch up.

SurgicalGoblin @SurgicalGoblin Please remove Level 15 and make it so either we can unlock the chards to unlock Evolutions or lower the price because 120€ is a lot of money.. I feel like the update had some nice ideas, but the feedback of the community and the content creators about Level 15 has been ignored Please remove Level 15 and make it so either we can unlock the chards to unlock Evolutions or lower the price because 120€ is a lot of money.. I feel like the update had some nice ideas, but the feedback of the community and the content creators about Level 15 has been ignored

The Level 15 upgrade also significantly impacts the Clash Royale metagame, changing the strategies and deck configurations players have relied on. As more powerful cards become available in the update, one must adapt and comply with specific deck archetypes to remain competitive.

This restriction stifles the game's former qualities of creativity and adaptability. The upgrade narrows the variety of feasible techniques and hinders the strategic depth players had grown accustomed to.

Code: SirTag @SirTagCR



Commons are 800 gold for 160 Elite Wild Cards, so 1,600 gold gives 320 Elite Wild Cards.



1 Legendary for 40,000 gold gives… Main thing that clash royale has to fix is how WORTHLESS legendaries & champions feel. Not hype when you get them in chests & useless to buy in the shop:Commons are 800 gold for 160 Elite Wild Cards, so 1,600 gold gives 320 Elite Wild Cards.1 Legendary for 40,000 gold gives… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Main thing that clash royale has to fix is how WORTHLESS legendaries & champions feel. Not hype when you get them in chests & useless to buy in the shop:Commons are 800 gold for 160 Elite Wild Cards, so 1,600 gold gives 320 Elite Wild Cards. 1 Legendary for 40,000 gold gives… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Aside from the aforementioned concerns, many players have expressed frustration with the apparent ineptitude of legendaries and champions. In terms of gameplay impact and strategic significance, these uncommon and coveted cards frequently fall short of expectations.

Furthermore, the shop's pricing structure does not correspond to the value it offers in the game. Players can get almost 150% more value in elite wild cards by spending 1,600 gold on common cards instead of 40,000 gold on a legendary variant. This disparity contributes to the perception that legendaries and champions are disappointing.

To add fuel to the fire, Level 15 will only be available in Clash Royale on the Trophy Road and Clan Wars. According to Supercell, the game's developer, Level 15 will eventually reach the Path of Legends leaderboard after six months. With this announcement, players are enraged by the new Card Evolution update. The developers are expected to address this issue by reviewing the game's balance mechanism.

Poll : 0 votes