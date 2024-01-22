How to cast your EA FC 24 TOTY 12th Player vote? Exploring all nominations and more

The nominations for the EA FC 24 TOTY 12th Player were officially announced by EA Sports earlier on January 22. The announcement was made ahead of the release of the defenders in packs, which comes as great news for fans. Once the results of the votes are declared, players who missed a spot in the starting lineups can get two additional special items in packs.

There are six nominations - three from men's football and three more from women's. With two winners, the community can play an active role in the decision-making process. The voting process is now live, and those who have played Ultimate Team at least once should have a say about who gets the special cards.

How to cast your EA FC 24 TOTY 12th Player vote

The most important thing for players will be to cast their votes, as that's all that matters in the end. There are separate voting processes for the men's and women's winners, which means you will have to cast two votes.

The voting process for EA FC 2024 12th player is now live (Image via EA Sports)

Log into your Ultimate Team account.

You can log in using your web app/companion app or directly from within the game. If it's the latter, start Ultimate Team.

Go to My Packs.

Look for the respective men's and women's player pick pack in the My Packs section.

If you have plenty of saved packs, you might need to scroll down to open the 12th pick packs.

Once you open a pack, you'll find three loan items representing three footballers.

Your vote will be cast for the footballer item you pick automatically.

The vote you cast will be final, and it cannot be changed.

The voting process for the EA FC 24 TOTY 12th Player is quite different from how the starting lineups were selected. The process for the starting lineups is much more accessible and open to the public. The selection of the 12th player seems to be exclusively available only to those who play EA FC 24.

Who are the nominees of the EA FC 24 TOTY 12th Player vote?

As mentioned, there are a total of six nominees. These are the three selected from men's football:

Trent Alexander Arnold

Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Valverde

Below are the three women's football nominees:

Estafania Banini

Alexandra Popp

Olga Carmona

It will be interesting to see who comes out as winners to get their respective EA FC 24 TOTY 12th player cards. Out of the six, Cristiano Ronaldo will have a massive chance of winning due to his sheer popularity, which could affect the majority votes.