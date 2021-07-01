How to catch a scorpion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops players on a deserted island, where they have to build a community with 10 other villagers. This island will slowly become home to a variety of plants, trees, flowers, and bugs as well. Some of these might be rarer than others, thereby making them a lot more precious to the player.

One such extremely rare and valuable bug for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players is the scorpion. Catching a scorpion can be a risky affair, but if done successfully, it can yield you great rewards.

This article delves deep into the process of catching a scorpion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Tread carefully while catching a scorpion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before discussing how to catch scorpions, it is important to know where players can find scorpions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players can find scorpions either on their own Animal Crossing island, or on Mystery Islands. Scorpions appear on a player's Animal Crossing island between May and October in the Northern Hemisphere, and between November and April in the Southern Hemisphere. Furthermore, they only appear during the night time, so they can only be seen between 7 PM and 4 AM. They will also not spawn if you have any other players on your island.

Once players have located the scorpion, they have to approach it with a net. Now, this must be done with caution, since the scorpion will be ready to sting the player as soon as the player begins to approach it.

A scorpion with its claws up is a scorpion ready to attack. So, if a player notices a scorpion in this stance when they are moving close to catch it, they should stop immediately. Stand still and wait until the scorpion returns to normal. Inch closer to the scorpion and when you are close enough, swing down the net.

Catching a scorpion is rather risky, as if a player gets stung by one, they will pass out and end up back in their house, since they cannot die in Animal Crossing.

Once they have caught the scorpion, players can reap great rewards. Scorpions sell for 8000 Bells. Therefore, if a player is lucky, they can catch multiple scorpions and earn over 200,000 Bells.

