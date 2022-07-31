How to chain attack in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The long-anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is finally here. Like each entry before it, the game is quite friendly to beginners but its deep mechanics make for an experience that is fun to learn and eventually master. One of the mechanics players should learn is the combat technique of chaining attacks for combos.

In RPGs that feature more action-oriented combat like the Xenoblade franchise, the art of mastering combos is vital for players wanting to improve. Luckily, players who become skillful in chain attacks are often rewarded greatly with bonuses to their damage, resulting in a much easier and more engaging combat experience.

Given how complicated this mechanic can be, many players may need some pointers in terms of how they can perfect this technique in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Luckily, with a little advice and some practice, players will be ready to take on any foe the game will throw at them. So how hard is it to perform a chain attack?

Perfecting Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Chain Attack

A screenshot of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's battle display (Image via Nintendo)

Despite how the mechanic may sound, the chain attack feature is a bit more complex than players may anticipate. This type of attack is more than just a series of successful consecutive strikes. To engage a chain attack, the player is required to input a command to start. But first, actions must be taken to prepare.

To execute a chain attack, players must first execute a series of combat actions to fill up the chain meter. Most commonly, the actions performed to fill this gauge are landing attacks on various foes. Once the chain meter is full, players can press the "+" button on their controller to begin a chain attack.

Upon first instigating a chain attack in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the player will have the choice between three combo starters. What each of these starters does in regards to the effect they bring to the chain will be described. Afterwards, the attack will commence. This begins the phase known as a "chain order".

The objective of chain attacks is to accumulate a score called "tactical points". Filling another meter with these points completes the chain order. There are a lot of different factors that go into how tactical points are accumulated in chain orders. Different characters have bonuses that allow them to gain more, for example.

Most of the time, using characters of the same class results in a higher rate of tactical point gain as more characters of the same class participate in the attack. There are some notable classes that may want to sit a chain order out. Healers, as an example, cannot fill the meter fully and deal less damage.

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3's chain attack mechanic may seem simple at first, it provides a deep and rewarding learning curve for those who are truly dedicated. These easy to use but difficult to master mechanics are what make Xenoblade such a fun franchise for anyone willing to pick these games up and give them a try.

