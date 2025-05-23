How to change appearance in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time allows players to go on a personalized adventure across a mysterious world. Before that, however, players must first create a custom avatar who will then pick from various jobs across the journey. That said, players not happy with their initial character creation have a means to change appearance again in Level-5's latest sandbox title.

Do note that players must progress a bit through the story before they can attempt this. Here is everything to know about changing appearance after character creation in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

How to re-customize appearance in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

There are various options to create a unique look (Image via Level-5)

To do this, players must first wrap up the Chapter 3 main story quest labelled "Digging Up Secrets of the Past". Then, players will complete a few errands. This includes returning to the Base Camp in the present time period, setting up a new home, and using the Goddess Statue to deal with the Strangeling.

Once this is done, players can navigate the new Guild building and talk to the NPC named Boyle behind a counter. Here, the option to "Change Appearance" is available, and selecting it will open up the character creator to let players customize their avatar's appearance again. Here are all the parameters that can be changed:

Body Types

Eyes

Eyebrows

Ears

Facial Features

Face Types

Hairstyles

Mouths

Noses

Voices

This is great for players who rushed through the intro or were not satisfied with how their character turned out at the start. This feature can be used anytime by returning to the Guild at the Base Camp, as it does not cost any resources. Do note that while the look of the avatar can be changed, the name is not editable, so players must think twice before committing during initial character creation.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also planned.

