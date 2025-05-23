How long does it take to beat Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is the sequel to the Nintendo 3DS-exclusive title, Fantasy Life. This time, the game is available on various platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you have already started playing it and are wondering how long it will take to beat Fantasy Life i, you are at the right place.

Fantasy Life i features an extensive list of quests and missions to complete. The main story itself can take anywhere from 25-30 hours to complete. But what about a 100 percent completion run? Let's take a look.

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Approximate time for 100 percent completion

Fantasy Life i can take more than 80 hours to complete (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

As mentioned above, Fantasy Life i features a really long list of missions and quests to complete. The quests are divided into various categories: main mission quests, personal requests, Guild quests, Colosseum quests, and buddy requests. If you are interested in completing 100% of the game, you can expect to invest around 80-100 hours.

Completing all these mission categories in itself is pretty time-consuming. On top of that, a 100 percent completion would require you to acquire every trophy and achievement available in the game. While you can check the complete list of trophies here to track your progress, note that obtaining the platinum trophy might require multiple playthroughs.

The time mentioned above for both the main story and 100 percent completion can vary from player to player, depending on various factors. Even though the game does not allow you to select a difficulty mode, there are still many things you can do early on in the game that will affect the completion time. For example, if you get good armor and weapons, you can wrap up the main story much faster.

Moreover, if you are new to the genre, it can take you a little longer to finish the game. Even though Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is not a difficult title and offers a comfy and simple gameplay, it can take a while to adjust if you're unfamiliar with such games.

