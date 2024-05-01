How to change bot difficulty in CS2

You can change bot difficulty in CS2 to your liking if you want to efficiently practice the game. Bots in CS2, just like CS:GO, are AI enemies and teammates that can function at different levels of difficulty for players to practice against in any map of their choice. However, things have changed since the days of CS:GO, which used to allow players to change bot difficulty via the menu itself. However, there is a way to deal with this situation even in CS2 by simply using the developer console.

Here's how you can change bot difficulty in CS2.

Guide to change bot difficulty in CS2

To change bot difficulty in CS2, it is essential to have the developer console enabled. This may not be the case by default, so here's how to enable the console inside the game.

Go to Settings > Game. Once here, click on the 'Enable Developer Console' option.

Navigate to Keyboard and Mouse > UI Keys and then bind the Toggle Console button to your liking. Usually, the '~' key is used to toggle the console.

Now that the console has been enabled, the next step is to click on Play > Practice and then choose a map, like Dust 2 or Mirage in CS2, really any map will do. Once inside the game, enter the following commands to change bot difficulty in CS2.

Toggle console and type "bot_difficulty 'number'" with the 'number' being any number from zero to five. Typing "custom_bot_difficulty 'number' is also an effective method.

These numbers represent the various levels of difficulties in CS2. For instance, if you want to play at the toughest difficulty in CS2, you should type "bot_difficulty 5" in the console.

The custom_bot_difficulty command in CS2 (Image via YouTube/@romzonpc)

Practice bots in CS2 usually engage in battle and attempt to serve their purpose as either Terrorists or Counter-Terrorists. However, once you change the bot difficulty in CS2, their behaviors change depending on the level you've set. Here is how the difficulties make the bots change their in-game functions.

Bot difficulty at level 0: Bots will not engage in any form of combat whatsoever.

Bots will not engage in any form of combat whatsoever. Bot difficulty at level 1: Bots are at a novice level and will attempt to engage in combat but are easy to defeat.

Bots are at a novice level and will attempt to engage in combat but are easy to defeat. Bot difficulty at level 2: There is a small bump in difficulty from level 1, but bots are still fairly easy to defeat.

There is a small bump in difficulty from level 1, but bots are still fairly easy to defeat. Bot difficulty at level 3: At this difficulty level, you will see a significant increase in the quality of the bots' aim, and they will start becoming a bit of a challenge.

At this difficulty level, you will see a significant increase in the quality of the bots' aim, and they will start becoming a bit of a challenge. Bot difficulty at level 4: Bots become difficult to deal with and have a fair chance of defeating you in a game.

Bots become difficult to deal with and have a fair chance of defeating you in a game. Bot difficulty at level 5: Finally, this is the most extreme difficulty where even skilled CS2 players will have a tough time. Bots at this level will have precise aim, movement, and in-game executions.

This is everything you need to know about how to change bot difficulty in CS2, along with how bots work at various levels of difficulty on your favorite CS2 maps. Challenging yourself with various bot difficulties is bound to result in better performance, especially if you engage in regular practice sessions.